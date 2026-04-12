Riverside Healthcare earns fourth Magnet designation for nursing excellence

Riverside Healthcare has earned its fourth Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), recognizing the hospital for excellence in nursing and patient care.

Magnet designation is awarded to fewer than 10% of hospitals in the United States. Riverside previously earned the honor in 2011, 2016, and 2021, making this fourth recognition a testament to sustained commitment to quality and safety.

“Earning Magnet designation for the fourth time is a powerful recognition of the compassionate, high-quality care our nurses provide every day,” said Ellen Bollino, Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer at Riverside Healthcare. “It reflects our commitment to supporting their growth, leadership, and ability to make a meaningful difference for our patients.”

Riverside Healthcare Earns Fourth Magnet® Designation, Recognizing Excellence in Nursing and Patient Care. (Photo Provided By Riverside Healthcare)

The Magnet Recognition Program evaluates hospitals on nursing excellence, patient outcomes, and organizational culture. As part of the rigorous process, Riverside received five exemplars highlighting outstanding performance:

• Preventing infections from catheters across all inpatient units

• Preventing serious bloodstream infections related to IV lines

• Reducing patient falls with injury in ambulatory settings

• Improving emergency department access

• Advancing safer approaches to behavioral health care and medication use

“This recognition speaks to the culture of caring that exists across Riverside,” President & CEO Phil Kambic said in a news release. “Every team member plays a role in creating an environment where patients feel supported, respected, and confident in the care they receive.”

Magnet designation recognizes nursing excellence, collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement. For nurses, it supports education, professional development, and greater autonomy. For patients, it means receiving care from highly skilled, empowered nurses.