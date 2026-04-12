Bourbonnais trustees add 6 acres to Riverfront Park

Riverfront Park in Bourbonnais expanded by 6.6 acres last week.

Trustees approved the ordinance annexing the land, donated by the Johnston family, at last Monday’s meeting.

Riverfront Park sits along the north bank of the Kankakee River on the southwest side of the village.

In January 2025, trustees approved an ordinance accepting the three parcels of land from the Kenneth and Marlou Johnston family.

The donation includes 600 feet of Kankakee River shoreline. There was already 1,120 feet of shore line.

The donated acreage expands the park to 12 acres. It is located in the 1200 block of Canterbury Lane.

The new acreage will remain a wooded area, other than the addition of a public natural trail for the public to enjoy the area, village officials have said.

“Bringing that piece of property that was donated to the village makes that just an even more desirable park,” Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast said after the meeting.

“I mean, we’ve got some of the best parks in the county. I think we do have by far the best park [The Grove] in the county.

“It just accentuates the village. My favorite park by far is The Grove. My second favorite park is Riverfront Park. It is because I go out there in the fall and see the leaves change color.”

The addition of acreage comes at the same time village officials are preparing to give the park an update.

Preparation started in 2024. There were three public open houses over the past 18 months to give residents of the village a chance to voice what they would like to keep and what they would like added.

The final renderings will be finished later this year.