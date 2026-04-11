Peotone’s Sophie Klawitter Ks all 15 hitters in 5-inning perfect game: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Peotone 12, St. Anne 0 (5 inn.): After throwing a seven-inning no-hitter Thursday, Sophie Klawitter was just about flawless in a five-inning perfect game for the Blue Devils (5-5) in Friday’s road win over the Cardinals (0-5). She struck out all 15 batters she faced, throwing only five balls all game. She’s posted 31 strikeouts in 12 innings the last two days.

Klawitter also was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs while Mary Klawitter was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. Jilian Roark, Payton Schnelle and Paisley Schnelle had two RBIs apiece.

Wilmington 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 3 (5 inn.): Keeley Walsh was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs out of the leadoff spot as the visiting Wildcats (9-3) won their ninth game in a row. Molly Southall was 1 for 4 with a two-run, inside-the-park home run and Sami Liarmoatis was 2 for 3 with two triples, an RBI and two runs.

Ella Mack was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run for the Panthers (8-5) while Maddie Simms was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Manteno 8, Hanover Central 7: After facing an early 5-0 deficit, the visiting Panthers (7-1) came back and then held on late for a road win, their sixth win in a row. Sophie Peterson, Aubrie Goudreau, Mia Shedwill and Maddie Jones all had two hits apiece, with Shedwill scoring a pair of runs and Jones driving in a pair. After allowing five runs in the first, Maddy Delya allowed just five hits and two runs the rest of the way.

Reed-Custer 8, Dwight 0: Sophia Moyers threw a commanding one-hitter for the Comets (8-3) in a road win. She had nine strikeouts and also went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Caysie Esparza was 2 for 4 with two runs and Mackenzie Foote was 1 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kirstin Klein also drove in a pair of runs.

Herscher 11, Bismarck-Henning 3: The host Tigers (3-9) picked up their second straight win behind a three-hit, two-RBI day from Chloe Kinkade. Anna Lesage was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Emery Fritz was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Lilly Tucek worked a complete game, striking out three batters over seven innings.

Salt Fork 8, Milford/Cissna Park 7 (8 inn.): After leading 7-0 through four innings, the Bearcats (5-3, 1-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) were walked off in extras. Addison Lucht was 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs while Lillie Harris was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Oakwood 10, Iroquois West 5: The Raiders (4-6, 1-1 VVC) fell at home in conference play after the Comets scored seven runs in the seventh. Amelia Scharp was 4 for 4 with two steals and two runs while Kyla Dewitt was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run.

Baseball

Homewood-Flossmoor 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: The Boilermakers (3-7, 0-3 SouthWest Suburban Conference) were no-hit by Northwestern commit Henry Humes, who had 10 strikeouts, in a road loss in conference play. Aiden Fitzgerald drew a walk and Cole Youngblood reached on an error.

Wilmington 15, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (4 inn.): Tyler Krand had eight strikeouts over four three-hit innings as the Wildcats (5-3-1) ran away with a road win. Ryan Kettman was 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, and Zach Ohlund was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Brysen Meents singled, walked and scored three runs.

For the Panthers (3-3), Reed Millette, Cameron Gray and Caden Christensen each had a single and Gray stole a base.

Peotone 6, St. Anne/Donovan 2: Cole Peppers started and allowed two runs in four solid innings for the visiting Blue Devils (2-7) before Tyler Leitelt threw three dominant innings in relief, striking out eight batters without allowing a baserunner. Kayden Derkacy was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while Lietelt and Declan McMaster each had an RBI.

The Cardinals (4-3) had Brandon Schoth go 1 for 3 with an RBI double and Matthew Langellier and Raleigh Hayes each score a run.

Rich Township 2, Manteno 1 (8 inn.): The Panthers (7-1) dropped a heartbreaker at home for their first loss of the season. Connor Harrod allowed just five hits and two unearned runs in 7⅔ innings. Braden Campbell’s double was the team’s lone hit while Logan Bufford had a sac fly that drove in Dylan Polito.

Dwight 5, Reed-Custer 0: The Comets (1-8) fell on the road as Chase Isaac doubled and Alejandro Fierro, Dhane Debelak and Christian Mounts each had a single.

Oakwood 8, Iroquois West 4: An early 3-0 lead slipped away for the host Raiders (4-5, 1-1 VVC). Brody Mueller was 2 for 4 with two runs and Julian Melgoza was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Salt Fork 10, Milford 2: Coy Lucht and Hixon Lafond were each 1 for 3 with a run as the Bearcats (5-4, 1-1 VVC) fell on the road. Gage Mann was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Girls soccer

Urbana Invite

Herscher 1, Sacred Heart-Griffin 1: The Tigers (9-1) opened up tournament play Friday with a shootout win. Gianna High scored the team’s goal in regulation and also scored in the shootout along with Leia Haubner, Sophie Venckauskas, Laney Mohler and Ava Taylor. Addie Wilkins had 17 saves, three of which came in the shootout.

Track and field

St. Anne Invite: Clifton Central was second among girls teams (123 points) and host St. Anne-Donovan finished second on the boys side (75 points), with both teams trailing only Dwight.

On the girls side, Clifton Central’s Ashtynn Rosenbrock took first in both the shot put (10.25 meters) and discus (36.64m). Katelyn Schultz won the high jump (1.22m) for the Comets while the team of Kylie Nordmeyer, Savannah Reed, Chloe Cotter and Eriannah Martinez won the 4x200 relay (1:54.01).

Lanaya Kellum, Maeve McDermott, Madison Smith and Rachel Imig won the 4x800 relay (11:04.44) for Beecher. McDermott also won the 1,600 meters (5:54.29) and Smith was first in the long jump (4.53m).

Momence’s Natalia Williams won the 100-meter hurdles (17.37) and Watseka’s Vanysah Hickman won the triple jump (9.18m).

Individually for the boys, St. Anne’s Aden Pinson won the 100 meters (11.38) and 200 meters (23.50). Pinson, Diego Guerrero, Landon McFatridge and Cody Lamie took first in the 4x100 relay (46.03).

Beecher’s team of Wences Baumgartner, Jakob Blumenthal, Conner Cochrane and Adrian Sandoval won the 4x200 relay (1:39.92), and Peotone’s Greyson Denny won the 3,200 meters (11:32.28).