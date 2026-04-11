Birth announcements: Kankakee County - April 11, 2026

Charles and Stepanie DiCola, Bourbonnais, boy, Jordan Michael, March 30, second child.

Quinnton Becker and Rheese Tufano, Bradley, boy, Banks Alexander, March 30, second child.

Michael and Michelle McTaggart, Clifton, boy, Anthony Charles, March 30, fourth child.

Dakota Harwood and Amber Schmidt, Watseka, boy, Bowen, March 31.

Giovanny Garcia and Ashley Pereda, Kankakee, girl, Isabella Victoria, March 31, second child.

Keenan and Lashiara Adams, Kankakee, boy, Kairo Raphael, March 31, Mothers’s fourth child and Father’s fifth child.

Grant and Elizabeth Setty, Martinton, girl, Emersyn Grace, April 1, fourth child.

Nicholas and Ashley Mahnke, Bourbonnais, boy, Wyatt William, April 2, first child. The mother is the former Ashley Scott.

Elias and Courtney Montoya, Bourbonnais, girl, Isabella Grace, April 2, fourth child.

Diego Salgado and Izabella Rios-Richey, Kankakee, girl, Luna Belle, April 3, first child.

Noah and Andree Sears, Kankakee, girl, Elisabeth Mae, April 4, first child. The mother is the former Andree Veydt.