Kankakee Area Career Center annexed into Bourbonnais

The Kankakee Area Career Center was annexed into the village of Bourbonnais during Monday’s board meeting.

The center is located on Career Center Road.

It was designated R1, one-family residential. It allows for educational facilities.

The Career Center is a non-profit organization, located on Career Center Road for 50 years. It sits on 20.2 acres, according to village documents.

The Career Center property was zoned R1 single family residential under Kankakee County jurisdiction. This zoning classification was established in 1967.

The trend of development in the area is mixed with educational uses, religious uses, and residential uses, according to the Bourbonnais Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeal recommendation.

“The main purpose of the annexation of the Career Center is so that we can get contiguous to the former Bon Vivant Country Club site,” Bourbonnais Administrator Mike Van Mill said during Monday’s meeting.

“We have gotten permission from the Board of Directors of the Career Center that they are willing to annex.

“We do have a development agreement in which we will, if we get a TIF district in that area, that we will annually provide $5,000 or 15% of the TIF increment, whichever is higher.”

Van Mill said the village is currently researching the possibility of a TIF district in that area. The Career Center sits on 20.2 acres and is located on the east side across from the former Bon Vivant Country Club.

At Monday’s meeting, part of the Bon Vivant Country Club property was also annexed.

The applicant (Alpha Home Ventures) purchased the property in 2025.

In order to create the TIF district, the location had to be contiguous, officials explained.

Contiguous means touching, bordering, or sharing a common boundary, often used to describe adjacent land, properties or geographical areas, according to Merriam-Webster.