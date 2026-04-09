State police investigate fatal shooting of Bradley man on Jonette Ave. involving village police

Investigators talk outside the home on Jonette Avenue where a homicide occurred April 8, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal shooting by Bradley Police officers Wednesday who were responding to the 600 block of Jonette Avenue for a well-being check.

Officers responded at around 12:46 p.m., and state police said the officers encountered a 36-year-old man armed with a bladed weapon. Police said the suspect disobeyed officers’ orders to stop, and the suspect continued to advance on the officers. That is when officers discharged their weapons.

Bradley Police requested the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 to investigate.

The names of the Bradley officers involved in this incident have not been released.

Police said the officers rendered aid until EMS arrived at the scene. The suspect was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased. No officers were injured.

ISP said special agents will complete a thorough, timely, and independent investigation, and once complete, the case will be turned over to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney for review.

Illinois State Police investigators talk to Jonette Avenue residents following the shooting April 8, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.

A witness, who said he saw the shooting, told Shaw Local, “I was around back doing my job. And I came around front after hearing what I heard. What sounded like either fireworks or gunshots.

“As I came around the side of the yard. The, uh, the gentleman who was shot was standing with his hands raised. And I heard, ‘he’s got a gun.’ And then proceeded to get shot three times.”

The witness said he did not see the shooter.