Kankakee’s Lincoln Williams named Steve Tappa Illinois Media Player of the Year to highlight All-State hoopers

Kankakee's Lincoln Williams, center, controls the ball as Crete-Monee's Zyheir Gardner, left, and Kendle Cobb guard during a game at Kankakee this season. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

The final All-State basketball teams were unveiled earlier this week, the Illinois Media All-State boys basketball team, rounding out an awards season in which 13 different Kankakee area boys and girls basketball players received some sort of statewide recognition.

On the boys side, Kankakee senior Lincoln Williams didn’t only earn first-team selections by both the Illinois Media and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, but as the leading vote-getter by the media, Williams was named the Class 3A Steve Tappa Illinois Media Player of the Year.

In his fourth year in the Kays lineup, Williams averaged 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals per game. He was also named the Player of the Year by the Daily Journal and Southland Athletic Conference. He is Kankakee’s record holder for scoring in a game (44 points), season (703) and career (1,853).

Kankakee's EJ Hazelett (5) makes a post move while East Peoria's Kaylen Hardy defends during the IHSA Class 3A Ottawa Sectional semifinals this season. (Mason Schweizer)

A pair of Williams’ senior teammates were named All-Staters as well, including EJ Hazelett, who was a first-teamer by the IBCA and media second-team pick after averaging 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists per game. Myair Thompson was a third-team IBCA selection after the three-year varsity veteran averaged 11 points and four assists per game.

Like Kankakee, Bishop McNamara won a school record 29 games. And like the Kays, the Fightin’ Irish saw a senior trio get All-State recognition by the IBCA. Coen Demack (12.5 pgg, 5.5 rpg, 4 apg, 2.3 spg) was a third-team pick, while Karter Krutsinger (11.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.1 spg) and four-year starting center Callaghan O’Connor (12 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.5 bpg, 1.2 spg) were special mentions.

On the girls side, Cissna Park four-year starting senior guard Addison Lucht (19 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 4.9 spg, 1 bpg) wrapped up her career with a first-team media and IBCA sweep. The four-time All-Stater became the first Timberwolves player to eclipse 2,000 career points over the winter, setting the program points and steals record.

Cissna Park's Addison Lucht, center, drives through the Clifton Central defense during a game at Cissna Park this season. (Mason Schweizer)

Manteno junior Maddie Gesky (15.4 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 1.1 apg, 2.6 bpg, 1.8 spg) got recognized by the media as an honorable mention and the IBCA in Class 2A after breaking the Manteno scoring and rebounding records and helping the Panthers to a program-record 27 wins and sectional final appearance.

Kankakee junior Ava Johnson (18.5 ppg, 7 rpg, 1.3 bpg) was a media honorable mention and IBCA special mention, doing so in Class 3A. She was joined by classmate Malea Harrison (14.4 ppg, 6 rpg, 5 apg, 2.5 spg) as IBCA special mentions.

Lucht’s Cissna Park classmate Lauryn Hamrick (12 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1 apg, 1.1 spg) completed her own four-year career in the frontcourt with a second-team IBCA spot in Class 1A. In Class 2A, Reed-Custer junior Alyssa Wollenzein (19.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 5 spg) and Watseka/Milford senior Christa Holohan (18 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2 apg, 2.1 spg) each earned Class 2A special mention from the IBCA.