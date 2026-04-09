A Taylor-Made Life: Dog owners - Keep your pups leashed

A through-line truth about life is that you can plan and do everything in your power to keep your world safe, and an outside factor can throw everything off.

We’ve been working on all sorts of training with our puppy—from crate training to classes. With the slow rollout of warm weather, we’ve been working on leash training with more walks.

Monday evening’s plan was for Keegan to take the dogs for a walk while I went grocery shopping. This plan was quickly thrown off track by an outside factor.

Shortly after he stepped off the porch with the dogs, an unleashed dog ran up on Keegan, Teddy and Kip. The 30-pound dog went right for our 14-pound puppy, startling Kip and eliciting screams. The dog’s owner came over saying her “puppy” just “wants to play.”

In a matter of moments, the unleashed dog drew blood from our puppy. With his goal of getting the boys to safety, Keegan got the dogs back in the house. In the meantime, the woman and her dog drove off.

I came home and helped assess the damage. Being the end of the day, we were told by multiple area vets to go to the emergency vet in Mokena. Seeing that they wouldn’t open until 7 p.m., I made one last effort at calling a closer clinic.

Peotone Animal Hospital was willing to see us and could not have been more kind and accommodating in a terrifying situation. They took quick action and found that the puncture wound in Kip’s foot caused multiple fractures.

They cleaned him and dressed him, putting a cast with handmade hearts on his little foot. I cannot thank them enough for their care during this difficult time.

Little man is on the mend and will have to keep off of his foot for a month (a tall order for a 7-month-old puppy who loves nothing more than to run and play). He’s expected to make a full recovery, and we’re grateful that it wasn’t worse.

This has been an experience of emotions—mostly sadness and anger. Sadness seeing our sweet boy in such pain. Anger that people’s carelessness led to damage that could have been prevented.

Dog owners, it is so important to keep your pups leashed for both their safety and the safety of others. This did not need to happen.

While still feeling the emotions, we’ll keep a positive attitude during Kip’s recovery and ask that you keep the world’s sweetest pup in your thoughts.

· Taylor Leddin-McMaster can be contacted as taylorleddin@gmail.com.