Governors State to host 8th annual Chicago Southland International Film Festival

A series of films showcasing the unique qualities of Chicago will be featured in the 8th Annual Chicago Southland International Film Festival at Governors State University April 9 to 11. (Provided by Governors State University)

A series of films showcasing the unique qualities of Chicago will be featured in the 8th Annual Chicago Southland International Film Festival at Governors State University April 9 to 11.

“Shades of Chicago” is a collection of nine diverse short films by local women and gender-expansive filmmakers of color. The filmmakers, part of the Mezcla Media Collective, are joining CSIFF for the first time to help bring visibility to local artists, said Joshua E. Young, CSIFF co-founder and Director, in a news release.

“This is really part of our mission to give emerging filmmakers additional exposure and opportunities,” Young said in the release.

CSIFF, a three-day showcase, will bring international shorts, local feature and short films to Chicago’s vibrant audiences, featuring compelling storytelling and unforgettable experiences from artists ranging from students to professional filmmakers.

Tiyen Simmons, a Governors State alum, will also be featured in the Short Film Competition programming for his film, “Anonymous,” a look at an emotional therapist who confronts her own pain in an unlikely outcome.

Schedule

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday in the F-Wing Atrium with a cocktail reception, where guests can mingle and unwind with a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy their selection of Short Film Programs and the Feature Film Showcase with live, post-film Q&As with the filmmakers. Films range in genre from comedy to drama, horror to animation, and everything in between.

On Saturday, the festival will culminate with the CSIFF Awards Show & Reception at 6:30 p.m. in the E – Lounge. This affair will honor the outstanding filmmakers and their talent.

Visit csiff.eventive.org for a full schedule of events and screenings and for ticket information.