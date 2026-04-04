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Kankakee baseball downs Peotone for 1st win; BBCHS softball wins 8th straight: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Kankakee's Johnny Short throws to first before the play is called foul during their game Peotone on Friday, April 3, 2026.

Kankakee's Johnny Short throws to first before the play is called foul during their game Peotone on Friday, April 3, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Adam Tumino and Mason Schweizer

Baseball

Kankakee 7, Peotone 6: Devin Arbour’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth gave the Kays (1-6) a 7-6 lead, and Bryce Deany slammed the door to give host Kankakee its first win. Deany pitched three innings in relief, allowing just two hits and striking out eight. Arbour finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Jonathan Hernandez walked twice and had two RBIs, and Jaden Villafuerte was 1 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored.

For the Blue Devils (1-4), Tavin Harshfield was 1 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs, while Cole Peppers was 1 for 3 with a walk, a steal and two runs.

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Kankakee's Bentley Deany releases a pitch during their game against Peotone on Friday, April 3, 2026, at 315 Sports Park.

Baseball: Kankakee vs. Peotone Kankakee's Bentley Deany releases a pitch during their game against Peotone on Friday, April 3, 2026, at 315 Sports Park. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Herscher 14, Seneca 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, The Tigers (8-2) scored at least twice in every inning. Tanner Jones, Dylan Bayson and Cam Baker combine for a one-hitter. Jones went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, and struck out six and walked one in three no-hit innings. Gaige Brown was 2 for 3, scored twice and drove in three. Bayston went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair, and allowed a hit in a scoreless inning. Baker fanned a pair in a perfect frame.

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 14, Marian Catholic 0 (5 inn.): Behind five three-hit innings from Abbie Hofbauer, the visiting Boilermakers (9-1) picked up their eighth straight win. Shannon Lee was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs, Bristol Schriefer was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, and Leila Middlebrook was 1 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Hofbauer was also 3 for 4, while Alayna Sykes was 2 for 4 with a run.

Peotone 6, Clifton Central 0: Sophie Klawitter had 16 strikeouts and allowed just two hits to lead the Blue Devils (3-3) to a road win. She was 2 for 4 at the plate with a run, while Mary Klawitter, Payton Schnellle, Ava Kosmos Abigail Christenberry and Megan Cadieux had an RBI and a run apiece.

Ella Ponton and Mia Perzee each had a hit for the Comets (1-4), while Emily Ponton had six strikeouts in seven innings.

Danville 2, Iroquois West 1: The Raiders (2-2) took a loss to open play at the Rantoul Tournament on Friday. Leah Honeycutt was 1 for 3 with a run, and Jordyn Meents was 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Autumn Miller allowed just three hits and two unearned runs in six innings.

High School SportsSportsKankakee County Front HeadlinesPremiumBaseballSoftballKankakee PrepsPeotone PrepsHerscher PrepsBradley-Bourbonnais PrepsCentral (Clifton) PrepsIroquois West Preps
Adam Tumino

Adam Tumino

Adam Tumino has been a sports reporter at the Daily Journal since October 2024. He is now in his third year covering high school sports, and before that covered sports as a student at Eastern Illinois University.

Mason Schweizer

Mason Schweizer

Mason Schweizer joined the Daily journal as a sports reporter in 2017 and was named sports editor in 2019. Aside from his time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong Kankakee County resident.