Kankakee baseball downs Peotone for 1st win; BBCHS softball wins 8th straight: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Kankakee's Johnny Short throws to first before the play is called foul during their game Peotone on Friday, April 3, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Baseball

Kankakee 7, Peotone 6: Devin Arbour’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth gave the Kays (1-6) a 7-6 lead, and Bryce Deany slammed the door to give host Kankakee its first win. Deany pitched three innings in relief, allowing just two hits and striking out eight. Arbour finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Jonathan Hernandez walked twice and had two RBIs, and Jaden Villafuerte was 1 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored.

For the Blue Devils (1-4), Tavin Harshfield was 1 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs, while Cole Peppers was 1 for 3 with a walk, a steal and two runs.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Baseball: Kankakee vs. Peotone Kankakee's Bentley Deany releases a pitch during their game against Peotone on Friday, April 3, 2026, at 315 Sports Park. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Herscher 14, Seneca 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, The Tigers (8-2) scored at least twice in every inning. Tanner Jones, Dylan Bayson and Cam Baker combine for a one-hitter. Jones went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, and struck out six and walked one in three no-hit innings. Gaige Brown was 2 for 3, scored twice and drove in three. Bayston went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair, and allowed a hit in a scoreless inning. Baker fanned a pair in a perfect frame.

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 14, Marian Catholic 0 (5 inn.): Behind five three-hit innings from Abbie Hofbauer, the visiting Boilermakers (9-1) picked up their eighth straight win. Shannon Lee was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs, Bristol Schriefer was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, and Leila Middlebrook was 1 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Hofbauer was also 3 for 4, while Alayna Sykes was 2 for 4 with a run.

Peotone 6, Clifton Central 0: Sophie Klawitter had 16 strikeouts and allowed just two hits to lead the Blue Devils (3-3) to a road win. She was 2 for 4 at the plate with a run, while Mary Klawitter, Payton Schnellle, Ava Kosmos Abigail Christenberry and Megan Cadieux had an RBI and a run apiece.

Ella Ponton and Mia Perzee each had a hit for the Comets (1-4), while Emily Ponton had six strikeouts in seven innings.

Danville 2, Iroquois West 1: The Raiders (2-2) took a loss to open play at the Rantoul Tournament on Friday. Leah Honeycutt was 1 for 3 with a run, and Jordyn Meents was 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Autumn Miller allowed just three hits and two unearned runs in six innings.