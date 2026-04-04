Alyssa Singleton’s walk-off double gives Manteno 6-5 win over Pontiac

Manteno's Amiya Carlile comes in to score the winning run of the Panthers' 6-5 home win over Pontiac Friday, April 3, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

After seeing a two-run lead in the fifth inning turn into a one-run deficit by the bottom of the seventh, Manteno was down to its final out against Pontiac when Alyssa Singleton stepped to the plate.

The bases were loaded for the senior leadoff hitter, and after taking a ball and a strike, Singleton lined the ball back up the middle and over the head of center fielder Kenzie Fetgatter to drive in a pair of runs and end the game in a 6-5 win for the Panthers (4-1).

Singleton said once the ball left the bat, she knew she got enough of it to get it behind the outfielders that were positioned to try and throw out the potential winning run at home.

Manteno softball coach Josh Carlile, right, talks to Ayssa Singleton moments before Singleton delivered the walk-off double in the Panthers' 6-5 home win over Pontiac Friday, April 3, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

“As soon as it hit the bat I knew it was going to over the center fielder’s head, because the outfield was shifted to the left because I’m mainly a slapper, and they were really in,” she said. “It felt really good, especially for the team because we really wanted the win. We all felt the pressure.”

The Panthers got on the board first Friday after Maddy Delya singled, Mady Dye doubled and Mia Shedwill drove in Delya with a bunt single in the bottom of the second.

Pontiac got that run back in the top of the third and added another in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, a walk issued to Dye and singles from Shedwill and Singleton led to a bases-loaded walk taken by Sophie Peterson to tie things up 2-2. A sharp single from Aubrie Goudreau drove in Singleton and Shedwill to put the Panthers up 4-2.

The Indians rallied for two runs in the sixth, and in the top of the seventh got an RBI double from Courtney Krause to give them the lead for the second time in the game.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Manteno's Aubrie Goudreau, left, fields a throw and prepares to tag Pontiac's Courtney Krause at second base during a game at Manteno Friday, April 3, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

With the Panthers down 5-4, Savanna Watkins walked and Maddie Jones singled to start the bottom of the seventh. Shedwill worked a two-out walk to load the bases for of Singleton, who drove in Watkins and pinch runner Amiya Carlile to end it.

Head coach Josh Carlile said Singleton really committed to improving at the plate heading into her senior year during offseason hitting lessons, and it was nice to see that work result in a big hit Friday.

“She’s always been a great dragger and hitter, but she wanted to be three-dimensional,” he said. “We worked on that a lot, and we also worked a lot on being confident and swinging when you get that two-out moment at the end of the game.

“It was really awesome to see her come up at that moment and execute what we worked on.”

Manteno's Savanna Watkins throws to first during a home game against Pontiac Friday, April 3, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Along with the second baseman Peterson and All-State shortstop Goudreau, Singleton provides some continuity as a returning senior starter for the Panthers.

There are plenty of newcomers as well.

“I feel very confident in myself and the team,” Singleton said. “We did lose a lot of senior last season, but I know a lot of underclassmen have stepped up.”

Dye helped lead the middle school team to an IESA state title as an eighth grader last season and has stepped into the role as the team’s top pitcher this season.

She threw her first varsity complete game Friday, holding the Indians to seven hits in seven innings with three of the five runs allowed being earned.

Manteno's Mady Dye winds up before throwing a pitch during a home game against Pontiac Friday, April 3, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Ginny Kvasnicka is the new starting catcher as a sophomore. She went 2 for 4 Friday while juniors Delya (2 for 3, one run) and Shedwill (1 for 2, one run, one RBI) had solid days at the plate.

Carlile said a lot of these newcomers have been willing and able to take on new roles, and as the team gets ready for Illinois Central Eight Conference play against Peotone on Monday and Tuesday, the pieces are starting to fall into place.

“We have a lot of people playing in spots they’re not 100% used to or it’s not where they play normally during traveling ball,” he said. “I’ve had many girls on this team ask to play out of position because they think that’s what best for the team. It’s been really cool to watch them do that.

“...We’re still trying to figure out what our best lineup is and how we’re going to rotate girls, but this was a big win against a pretty good team right there.”