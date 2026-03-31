Prime Healthcare invests $104M in 1st year in Illinois

Prime Healthcare, the new owner of St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, has concluded a busy first year in Illinois with significant investments into ints network of Illinois hospitals.

One year after entering the Illinois market, Prime Healthcare and the Prime Healthcare Foundation invested more than $104 million here.

The investments enhanced clinical care and operations, modernized infrastructure, and expanded service lines, while preserving more than 13,000 hospital and healthcare jobs and creating more than 1,000 new roles across eight hospitals, including St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee and Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

In total, Prime operates 54 hospitals and more than 360 outpatient locations in 15 states, providing more than 3 million patient visits annually. The network has in excess of 60,000 employees and physicians.

With dedication to quality and health equity, Prime’s Illinois hospitals have earned national and state recognition, including honors from U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades and Forbes, and they are ranked #1 in Illinois for Health Equity by the Lown Institute.

This milestone marks the first anniversary of Prime Healthcare’s acquisition of eight Illinois hospitals and reflects a year defined by investment, clinical advancement and a clear commitment to strengthening hospitals that communities depend on.

“Our hospitals are essential to the health of the communities they serve,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “Over the past year, we’ve invested in hospitals communities depend on, expanding services and improving access to care where it’s needed most. At a time when access is declining, we believe hospitals are worth saving and that every patient deserves high-quality, compassionate care.”

Prime’s first-year investments include modernization of clinical technology, cybersecurity enhancements, telemedicine capabilities and facility upgrades to support long-term clinical excellence. Key advancements include new C-arm and neurosurgical mapping technology, a new Infusion Center, advanced technology platforms and implementation of a best-in-class, integrated Epic medical record system.

Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. (Photo provided by Prime Healthcare)

Based in Ontario, California, Prime has also prioritized expanding mental health services, including emergency psychiatric care, reflecting a systemwide commitment to addressing the growing needs of a national mental health crisis and an aging population.

Additionally, all eligible Prime hospitals in Illinois have achieved Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA). These designations ensure that clinical teams are specially trained to provide high-quality, coordinated emergency care for older adults. With this distinction, Prime now has the most GEDA-certified emergency departments in Illinois. This is an increasingly urgent priority as communities across the country face rising demand for geriatric services. With this distinction, Prime now has the most GEDA-certified emergency departments in Illinois.

Prime Healthcare’s physician-founded, physician-led model emphasizes clinical excellence, health equity and social responsibility. Over the past year, Illinois hospitals have earned national recognition for patient safety, workforce excellence and clinical outcomes from organizations including U.S. News & World Report, the Lown Institute Hospital Index, Healthgrades, Forbes and The Leapfrog Group.

Since assuming operations, Prime has saved more than 13,000 healthcare jobs and created more than 1,000 new roles across Illinois, while continuing to invest in recruitment, clinical excellence and service expansion. Hospitals continue to serve as trusted healthcare providers and essential resources for the communities they serve. Newsweek named Prime Healthcare one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2025, reinforcing its commitment to empowering its workforce and ensuring that caregivers thrive while delivering high-quality, compassionate care.

Saint Joseph Town Hal Meeting Prime Healthcare's Senior Director of Government Relations, Fred Ortega gives a presentation at the Community Town Hall to discuss Prime HealthCare's acquisition of Saint Joseph Hospital. Oct 16, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

“Our commitment extends beyond the hospital walls,” said Kavitha Bhatia, MD, President and Chair of Prime Healthcare Foundation. “It is about the families, clinicians and communities who rely on these hospitals every day – renewing hope and ensuring care is there when it is needed most. The progress made over the past year reflects a deep commitment to quality, equity and the unwavering dedication of our staff, physicians and care teams. It shows what is possible when mission, dedication and investment come together to carry forward each hospital’s legacy, strengthen its future and bring renewed hope to the communities we serve.”

As Prime enters its second year in Illinois, the focus remains on expanding services that meet evolving community needs, sustaining investment in clinical excellence and continuing to strengthen hospitals as essential community resources.

Dr. Ahmad Abdul-Karim, a Joliet electrophysiology cardiologist, is at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet immediately after performing a Pulsed Field Ablation procedure on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Photo provided by Saint Joseph Medical Center)

Alongside these systemwide achievements, Prime’s individual Illinois hospitals have also earned significant national and state recognition over the past year, including:

St. Mary’s Hospital – Kankakee:

Named in the top 10 in Illinois by Forbes Top Hospitals list.

Earned four consecutive “A” grades for patient safety by the Leapfrog Group.

Earned “A” grades on the Lown Institute Hospitals Index, including for Pay Equity, Patient Safety, Inclusivity and Health Equity.

Recognized by Healthgrades for clinical excellence and quality care.

Holy Family Medical Center – Des Plaines:

Achieved Silver-Level Honor Roll for Acute Care Antimicrobial Stewardship by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Mercy Medical Center – Aurora:

Named to the Gold Level Honor Roll for Acute Care Antimicrobial Stewardship by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Earned “A” grades on the Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility, Clinical Outcomes, Health Equity, Community Benefits, Inclusivity, Pay Equity and Cost Efficiency.

Recognized by Healthgrades for clinical excellence and quality care.

Resurrection Medical Center – Chicago:

Named to Forbes Top Hospitals list.

Recognized with a High Performing distinction by U.S. News & World Report.

Recognized by Healthgrades for clinical excellence and quality care.

Earned “A” grades on the Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility, Inclusivity, Value of Care, Clinical Outcomes, Patient Outcomes, Pay Equity and Cost Efficiency.

Saint Francis Hospital – Evanston:

Ranked No. 1 in Illinois and the nation for Pay Equity by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index as well as earning “A” grades for Social Responsibility, Patient Safety, Health Equity, Community Benefit, Inclusivity, Pay Equity and Top 5 in Illinois for Health Equity and Patient Safety.

Named to Becker’s Healthcare “100 Great Community Hospitals” list.

Achieved ANCC Magnet Recognition Program with Distinction.

Saint Joseph Hospital – Elgin:

Achieved high-performing distinctions in U.S. News & World Report.

Earned “A” grades on the Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility, Health Equity and Inclusivity.

Saint Joseph Medical Center – Joliet:

Named High Performing by U.S. News & World Report.

Earned “A” grades on the Lown Institute Hospitals. Index for Pay Equity, Health Equity and Inclusivity.

Recognized by Healthgrades for clinical excellence and quality care.

Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital – Chicago: