5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Easter events in Kankakee, Manteno, Bourbonnais this weekend

- Egg Hunt After Dark (Kankakee): The Kankakee Valley Park District will host this event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 27 at Bill Spriggs Civic Auditorium. Families will enjoy dinner, sweet treats and a nighttime egg hunt filled with glowing eggs. Tickets for dinner and the hunt are $10 per person and $3 per person for the egg hunt only in advance, $5 day-of. Visit kvpd.com for more information.
- Easter Egg Dash (Manteno): The Village of Manteno will host the annual Easter Egg Dash at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28 at Heritage Park. The event begins with pictures with the bunny, followed by the egg hunt at 11 a.m. Visit villageofmanteno.com for more information.
- Bunny Bonanza (Bourbonnais): The Bourbonnais Township Park District will host Bunny Bonanza from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 28 at Exploration Station. Kids will play bunny games, make slime and meet the Easter Bunny. The cost is $20. Visit btpd.org for more information.
- “The Founding Mothers” (Kankakee): The Kankakee County Museum presents this lecture that focuses on the women who influenced the early founders of the country. The lecture is at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28. General admission tickets are $15. Visit kankakeecountymuseum.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure” (Bourbonnais): The Strickler Planetarium on Olivet Nazarene University’s campus presents “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure,” which features Sesame Street characters as they explore the sky. This event is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Tickets are $5 per person. Visit strickler.olivet.edu/schedule for more information
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