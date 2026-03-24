On Kankakee County storm damage, agencies checked, double checked, and checked again

Kankakee County officials conduct additional search efforts on-going in the areas hit by last week’s storms using a 3-tiered approach of strike teams including K9s, Emergency Responders and Drones are canvassing the entire area hit by last week’s storms. (Provided by Kankakee County Sher)

The night the March 10 tornado hit Aroma Township, officials made two sweeps of the destruction.

They checked and double checked for any possible victims. There were no other victims found.

Two days later, a crew working in the area of Oakwood Drive found 65-year-old Maurice Norington dead in his home.

Officials said it appears Norington died from injuries related to the storm.

Officials were told Norington was a frequent traveler and was gone a lot. His truck was not parked in his driveway.

“There were primary and secondary searches done on the, on the night of the storm. The type of searches where you’re looking for individuals in a real quick mode,” Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener.

He was one of those who searched. He is a representative of MABAS 7 on search crews after events such as March 10.

One week after the storm, Keener was part of a third sweep of the devastation left by the EF-3 tornado.

High winds, snow and bone-chilling temperatures pushed the third search to March 17.

When using drones and dogs trained to search for people, wind negates their usefulness.

Kankakee County Chief Deputy Trent Bukowski said there were five teams, each consisting of searchers, a drone. “They were going door-to-door, talking to neighbors and homeowners,” Bukowski said.

“We felt fairly confident by the time these teams were deployed earlier in the week, we had already been to the majority of the houses and talked to the majority of the residents,” he said.

“It was, a lot of times we were knocking on doors and they were saying, ‘Yeah, we already talked to you guys; we’re all good, appreciate it; we’re staying down the road at our relatives house or something along those lines.”

Bukowski said all agencies involved have already met once to see where they can make changes in procedure.

They are expected to have another meeting, he said.

“We’ve already got a list of things we could have done better.”