Kankakee County releases aerial photos of tornado damage for recovery efforts

The Kankakee County GIS Department has released aerial photography of tornado-damaged areas to assist residents and officials with cleanup and recovery efforts. The imagery, captured on March 19, 2026, documents the tornado’s path from U.S. Route 45/52 to Illinois Route 1 and approximately 2 miles north and south of that corridor.

Residents and officials can access the aerial photos at k3gis.com by clicking the K3-MAPPER icon and following the on-screen instructions. The system allows users to view the tornado damage in detail and compare pre- and post-storm conditions.

To access the imagery:

Go to k3gis.com and click on the K3-MAPPER icon. Then follow the instructions below.

Red boxes indicate the order and location to click. Following the 7 clicks in order should result in the example below.

Blue boxes are settings to double-check if it doesn’t seem to be working right.

Color infrared is also available. To view the color infrared, in the leading layers section, disable the true color (eyeball icon on the right), enable the color infrared (eyeball icon on the right), and double-check the checkbox is checked on the left side for color infrared. Then, in the trailing layers section, uncheck the checkbox on the left side for color infrared.

Additional notes. The leading layers are the ‘top’ layers, and the trailing layers are the ‘bottom’ layers. The eye icon on the right side toggles the layers in the map, the same as if using the layers menu.

Aerial photography from March 19, 2026, shows the tornado's path across Kankakee County from U.S. Route 45/52 to Illinois Route 1. The images are available to the public at k3gis.com. (Photo Provided by Kankakee County GIS Department)

For technical assistance or questions regarding access to the imagery, contact the Kankakee County GIS Department.