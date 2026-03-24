Bishop McNamara erupts for 17 runs against Peotone for first win of season: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 17, Peotone 2 (6 inn.): The Fightin’ Irish (1-1) scored nine runs in the top of the sixth to clear the Blue Devils (0-1) in a six-inning win. Coen Demack was 3 for 4 out of the leadoff spot with two RBIs and three runs. Gavin Jones was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs, while Ian Irps was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. Logan Popovich threw three innings in relief, striking out seven without allowing a hit.

Peotone’s Kayden Derkacy and Tyler Lietelt each had a hit, with Lietelt and Declan McMaster each scoring a run.

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Reed-Custer 1: A nine-run second inning propelled the Panthers (3-0) to a home win, with 10 different players scoring a run. Reed Millette was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run while Hunter Partilla was 2 for 2 with two walks and a run. Caden Christensen started on the mound, allowing one hit and one run in four innings. Owen Vitko struck out six batters in three hitless innings of relief.

Thomas Emery and Alejandro Fierro doubled for the Comets (0-2), with Emery scoring a run. Dhane Debelak struck out five batters in 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and an unearned run.

Wilmington 5, Joliet West 5: The Wildcats (2-0-1) remained unbeaten with a tie on the road. Bobby Phillips tied the game with an RBI single in the top of the seventh, finishing 1 for 2 with two walks. Dierks Geiss was 2 for 3 with a run, while Zach Ohlund and Cooper Holman each had an RBI. Holman also allowed two hits and two runs over four innings, racking up eight strikeouts.

Tinley Park 14, Kankakee 4 (6 inn.): The Kays (0-2) allowed 10 runs in the top of the sixth to drop their home opener. Devin Arbour was 2 for 3 with a walk. Johnny Short, Bryce Arceneaux and Jacob Vinardi each had an RBI.

Minooka 11, Coal City 1 (5 inn.): Ethan Olson was 1 for 2 with a run for the Coalers (1-3) in a road loss. Connor Henline and Kellen Forsythe each had a hit.

Fisher 16, Cissna Park 4 (5 inn.): Seth Walder was 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Adyn Hamrick was 2 for 2 for the Timberwolves, who fell in their season opener.

Softball

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Reed-Custer 1: An Ella Mack double drove in Kaylee Tousignant for the walk-off run in Monday’s win for the Panthers (2-1). Maddie Simms allowed one hit, one run and had nine strikeouts in four innings, while Brynn Christensen closed out the game with three one-hit innings. Christensen and Nina Siano had two hits apiece.

Amber Syc was 1 for 2 with an RBI for the Comets (2-1). Caysie Esparza walked twice and scored a run. Adalyn Steichen took the loss with 6 1/3 two-run innings.

Coal City 6, Sandwich 4: Masyn Kuder had 11 strikeouts in seven innings while also going 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run to lead the host Coalers (5-1) to their fifth straight win. Khloe Picard was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs, while Addison Harvey was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Rileigh Eddy was 2 for 3 with a run.

Providence 10, Wilmington 3: Keeley Walsh was 3 for 4 with a run out of the leadoff spot, while Taylor Stefancic and Madisyn Rossow each went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Wildcats (0-3) in Monday’s road loss.

Girls soccer

Kankakee 12, Marian Catholic 5: After winning 9-0 in their opener last Thursday, the high-scoring Kays (2-0) ran away with a road win. No individual stats were immediately available.

Manteno 3, Joliet Central 0: Emily Horath followed a hat trick in Friday’s season opener with two more goals for the host Panthers (2-0). Loryn Edwards also scored, while Mirando Lingo and Jazmine Wilcoxen each had an assist. Avery Kerbert had seven saves, including off a penalty kick, in the shutout.

Herscher 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: Gianni Jaime’s hat trick helped the Tigers (3–0) pick up their third win in a row. Brooklyn Parmley added a goal. Sophie Venckauskas had a goal and two assists. Jaime also had an assist, Gianna High had two, and Addie Wilkins made 16 saves.

Plainfield Central 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers (0-2) from their road loss.