Grant Park softball downs Kankakee 8-3; R-C’s Mackenzie Foote hits for cycle: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Grant Park 8, Kankakee 3: Claire Sluis had four hits at the plate and 12 strikeouts in the circle to help lead the Dragons (2-0) to a home win. She had two RBIs and a run scored while working around five hits and six walks to limit the Kays (0-1) to three runs. Reegan Thompson was 2 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs.

Kankakee’s KaLeah Jackson was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run, while Tay’La Tooles walked, stole two bases and scored a run. Adleigh Cunningham pitched six innings for the Kays, striking out five batters.

Reed-Custer 16, El Paso-Gridley 3: Mackenzie Foote hit for the cycle Friday, going 4 for 4 with eight RBIs and four runs, to lead the Comets (2-0) to a blowout win. Kamryn Wilkey was 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs, while Amber Syc was 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Adalyn Steichen pitched all six innings, allowing seven hits and only one earned run.

Beecher 7, Homewood-Flossmoor 5: The reigning Class 2A state champion Bobcats got their season underway with a home win Friday. Makenzie Johnson was 1 for 4 with two RBIs out of the leadoff spot, while Grace Wuest was 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs, and Maddy Grooms was 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Taylor Norkus picked up the complete-game win, striking out four batters without a walk.

Milford-Cissna Park 1, Donovan 0: A complete-game gem from Kami Muehling and a solo home run by Sydney Seyfert in the top of the seventh carried the Bearcats to a win in their opener. Muehling allowed just two hits while striking out four and walking none. Addison Lucht was 1 for 1 with two walks and two steals.

For the Wildcats (0-1), Laylah Lou Walters allowed just four hits and one run while striking out 12 batters over seven innings. Lily Anderson and Evelynn Lopez each singled.

Watseka 25, St. Anne 0 (3 inn.): The Warriors (2-1) needed just three innings to put up 25 runs in Friday’s road win. Christa Holohan was 4 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and four runs while Ainsley Urban was 2 for 2 with five RBIs and two runs as 14 players recorded at least one hit for Watseka. Lilly Kingdon had two strikeouts and two walks over three hitless innings.

Tatum Kirkland and Daniela Pena each walked for the Cardinals (0-1) while Kennedy Kroll reached on an error and stole two bases.

Herscher 14, Fieldcrest 4: The Tigers (1-0) got an RBI double from Chloe Kinkade in the fifth to end their opener in a win. She was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, while Anna Lesage was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Kiley Scanlon was 1 for 1 with three RBIs. Lily Tucek struck out 11 batters over 4⅔ innings.

Iroquois West 8, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4: Autumn Miller picked up the win in the circle for the host Raiders (1-0) with nine strikeouts over seven innings while going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Cameron Bork was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs, while Kyla Dewitt was 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs.

Seneca 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: Maddie Simms went 2 for 3, while Kayla Scheuber was 1 for 2 with a double, accounting for all three hits for the Panthers (1-1) in a road loss.

Baseball

Wilmington 18, Prairie Central 13: Ryan Kettman was 3 for 4 with two triples, a home run, four RBIs and two runs to lead the charge for the Wildcats (2-0) in a high-scoring win. Dierks Geiss was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, while Cooper Holman was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Evan Kuypers was 1 for 2 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs.

Manteno 15, Grant Park 3: The Panthers ran away with a win in their season opener behind a four-hit, six-RBI day from Connor Harrod, who also had three strikeouts over two hitless innings. Braden Campbell was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs, while Jake Stevens was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

The Dragons (1-1) got two hits from Aiden Overbeek, while Nolan Olthoff and Dean Malkowski had an RBI and a run apiece.

Clifton Central 14, Hoopeston 3: Brayden Meents was 3 for 4 with three doubles, two RBIs and three runs, while Derek Meier was 2 for 3 with two walks, four RBIs and a run as the Comets (1-1) picked up their first win of the season. Owen Palmateer worked 1⅔ shutout innings of relief with four strikeouts and was 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Beecher 4, Chicago Christian 2: Easton Lane was 2 for 4 and belted a solo home run to help the Bobcats pick up a home win in their season opener. Gavin Van Ness and Santino Imhof each drove in a run, while Imhof had six strikeouts and one walk over four hitless innings. Chase Maher had five strikeouts and allowed just two hits in his three innings.

Gardner-South Wilmington 5, Woodland 2: After giving up a pair of runs in the top of the first, the Panthers (2-0) scored five unanswered runs to win at home. Cameron Gray picked up the save with two shutout innings and was 1 for 3 with a run scored. Caden Christensen was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Case Christensen was 1 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run.

Wasteka 7, St. Anne 6: An RBI double in the top of the seventh from Skylar Norder gave the Warriors (2-0) a road win. He had three RBIs, while Andrew Yates was 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs, and Austin Morris was 2 for 3 with two runs. Andrew Snowden picked up the win with 1⅓ shutout innings.

Preston Harrington-Dewitt was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Cardinals (0-1), while Cassen Berryhill was 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs.

Milford 5, Mendon 0: The Bearcats (2-0) won the first of two games on Friday behind a combined shutout from Hixon Lafond (five innings, four strikeouts) and Lucas Summers (two innings, three strikeouts). Coy Lucht was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs, while Maddox Muehling was 2 for 4 with a run.

St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6: The Boilermakers (0-2) had Cooper Daugherty go 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run, and Cody Youngblood go 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run but dropped their first of two games at the Metro East Kickoff Classic.

Moline 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4: Two outs away from their first win, the Boilermakers (0-3) had a 4-3 lead slip away in a walkoff loss. Keaton Allison was 1 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Cooper Daugherty had a walk and two RBIS.

Tremont 5, Milford 2: Aiden Frerichs was 2 for 3 with a run, and Maddox Muehling had two walks and a run as the Bearcats (1-2) dropped the first of two games Friday.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Iroquois West 1: Brody Mueller was 1 for 3 with a run and allowed two hits and a run over four innings for the Raiders (1-1) in a home loss. Julian Melgoza also was 1 for 3.

Girls soccer

Manteno 4, Morris 1: Emily Horath’s hat trick propelled the Panthers to a win in their season opener. She scored on a penalty kick in the first half and added a pair in the second. Loryn Edwards also scored for Manteno, while Avery Kerbet had a pair of saves.