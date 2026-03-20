Lydia Hammond tosses one-hit shutout in season-opening win for BBCHS: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 11, Oak Forest 0: Senior pitcher Lydia Hammond threw a commanding one-hit shoutout in the Boilermakers’ season opener. She racked up 10 strikeouts with a walk while drawing a pair of walks at the plate, stealing two bases and scoring two runs. Alayna Sykes went 2 for 4 with three RBIs while Shannon Lee was 1 for 2 with two walks, three steals and two runs. Elise Munsterman was 1 for 2 with two RBIs in her varsity debut.

Grant Park 10, Watseka 0: The Dragons (1-0) scored all 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning before Cheyenne Hayes took to the circle in the bottom half to finish off a dominant pitching performance. She allowed just one hit over five innings while getting 13 of the 15 outs via strikeout. She also went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs while Reegan Thompson was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Christa Holohan went 1 for 3 with two stolen bases for the Warriors (1-1).

Clifton Central 12, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6: Ella Ponton was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Chloe Cotter was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and and a run as the Comets won their season opener. Emily Ponton was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs while also picking up a complete-game win, striking out eight batters with just one walk.

Reed-Custer 8, Newark 7: The Comets scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a season-opening win. Avery Vanek hit a walkoff sacrifice fly after Amber Syc single tied the game. Syc was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Caysie Esparza was 2 for 3 with three runs and Mackenzie Foote was 2 for 3 with two runs, including the game-winner.

Coal City 12, Yorkville Christian 2: Ava Mills went 2 for 4 with a three-run home run and a RBI single to help lead the Coalers (2-1) to their second straight win. She also struck out seven batters over four two-run innings, allowing just two hits. Khloe Picard was 3 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs while Addison Harvey was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs.

Marian Catholic 4, Manteno 1: The Panthers (1-1) had Sophie Peterson go 1 for 3 with an RBI and Mady Dye draw a walk and score a run in Thursday’s road loss. Ginny Kvasnicka was 2 for 3 with a double while Dye also pitched six innings, allowing five hits while striking out seven batters and walking just one.

Seneca 15, Wilmington 0: The Wildcats (1-1) were shutout on the road Thursday. Freshmen Emilie Strong and Taylor Tenn each had a hit while Molly Southall walked twice and stole a base.

Baseball

Wilmington 13, Pontiac 0: The Wildcats opened the season with a dominant five-inning win, with Ryan Kettman and Cooper Holman combining for a three-hit shutout on the mound. Holman had six strikeouts in three innings while Kettman had three in two innings. Kettman was also 2 for 4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and three runs while Zach Ohlund was 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs.

Herscher 13, Dwight 3: Bouncing back from a season-opening loss, the Tigers (1-1) closed the game with nine unanswered runs to pull away. Dylan Bayston was 2 for 4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs while Nash Brubaker was 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and a walk. Connor Sharper drove in two runs, scored one and pitched three one-run innings with a pair of strikeouts to pick up the win.

Coal City 10, Parkview Christian 0: Lance Cuddy and Mason Hamilton combined for five shutout innings for the Coalers (1-0). Cuddy threw three hitless innings with two strikeouts while Hamilton allowed just one hit in two innings. Cuddy was also 1 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run while Kellen Forsythe and Donnie Ladas each drove in two runs. Gavin Berger was 1 for 1 with two walks, an RBI and three runs.

Watseka 14, Grant Park 5: Eight different players recorded at least one RBI for the Warriors in their season opening win. Austin Morris went 3 for 4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Payton Schaumburg, Ethan Price, Andrew Yates and Hunter Wolfe each had two RBIs while Brayden Gibson earned the win, striking out four batters in 3 3/2 shutout innings.

The Dragons (0-1) got three solid innings from Nolan Olthoff, who allowed two hits, a run and struck out six. Joey McGinley was 2 for 4 with two runs while Brody Litton was 2 for 3 with a walk and a run.

Iroquois West 5, Bismarck-Henning 4: Caleb Fauser went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs, one of which came on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to give the Raiders a walkoff win in their opener. Aayden Miller allowed just one hit and one run over five innings, racking up 11 strikeouts with just one walk, while Brody Mueller went 1 for 2 with a double, two walks and two runs.

Collinsville 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6: The Boilermakers took a season-opening loss at the Metro East Kickoff Classic. Keaton Allison was 1 for 3 with a two-run home run while Jace Boudreau was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Sam Frey pitched three shutout innings in relief, allowing two hits to go with three strikeouts.

Newark 10, Reed-Custer 4: The Comets dropped their season opener, but Matthew Kuban threw four shutout innings with four strikeouts while also hitting a double. Kaiden Klein was 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs while Alejandro Fierro was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Clifton Central 4: The Comets (0-1) drew nine walks Thursday but had just three hits in a home loss. Brayden Meents, Reece Boudreau and Blake Chandler each hit a double in the game, with Chandler, Derek Meier, Griffin Parks and Noah Vining each scoring a run.

Girls soccer

Kankakee 9, Reed-Custer 0: No individual stats were immediately available as the host Kays picked up a shutout win over the Comets in what was the season opener for both teams.