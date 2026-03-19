Gardner-South Wilmington baseball, Watseka softball get season-opening wins: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Seneca 5: Reed Millette drilled a grand slam and a three-run home run to power the Panthers to a road win in their season opener. The shortstop also had a double, finishing 3 for 5 with seven RBIs and three runs scored. Caden Christensen was 2 for 3 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a run scored while Cameron Gray had two walks, two runs and an RBI. Owen Vitko allowed four hits and three runs in four innings, picking up the win on the mound.

Softball

Watseka 5, Fisher 2: The Warriors opened up the season with a road win Wednesday. Sophomore Lilly Kingdon allowed just four hits and two runs in seven innings, working around seven walks with eight strikeouts to pick up the win. Noelle Schroeder was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run while Ainsley Urban was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Emma Klopp was 2 for 4 with a run out of the leadoff spot.