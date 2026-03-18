Man injured after fall from man lift at Kankakee church

A man was transported in poor condition to Riverside Medical Center Wednesday after an accident at First Church of the Nazarene in the 1000 block of North Entrance Avenue.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said they were called at approximately 11:22 a.m. for a subject who had fallen.

The victim, who is a member of the church, suffered severe trauma from a fall of approximately 35 feet onto church pews, LaRoche said.

The victim was inspecting damage inside the sanctuary. The victim was using a man lift, which tipped over, LaRoche said.

Fire department personnel worked for about 30 minutes to free the victim from the lift and damaged pews, LaRoche said.

An air ambulance helicopter was called to the scene, but the victim’s condition did not allow for transport, LaRoche said.

Instead, the victim was transported to Riverside, LaRoche said.