Four state police squad cars hit in almost 12 hours, including one in Iroquois County

An Illinois State Troop 5 trooper’s squad was struck In Iroquois County as they were assisting a motorist March 17, 2026. (Provided by Illinois State Police)

An Illinois State Police Troop 5 trooper was seriously injured Tuesday in Iroquois County when the squad they occupied was struck.

It was one of four crashes involving ISP squads that were aiding motorists on interstates, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

Three crashes were directly related to drivers failing to slow down or move over for stopped emergency vehicles with lights activated, state police said.

About 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, on Interstate 57 near Ashkum, a trooper’s squad was struck as they were assisting a motorist, state police said.

An Illinois State Troop 5 trooper’s squad was struck In Iroquois County as they were assisting a motorist March 17, 2026. (Provided by Illinois State Police)

​A truck-tractor semi-trailer failed to move over and struck the rear end of the squad car, pushing it forward into the vehicle that the trooper was assisting, state police said.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Three other occupants involved in the crash were also taken with injuries, state police said.

The truck driver was cited for a Move Over Law violation, state police said.

The first two Move Over Law-related crashes involving Troop 3 troopers occurred on I-80 westbound near Houbolt Road in Will County.

The first Move Over Law-related crash of the day occurred about 4 a.m. on I-80 westbound near Houbolt Road in Will County.

A trooper was stopped behind a crash scene with their emergency lights activated when a vehicle failed to move over and sideswiped the driver’s side of the trooper’s squad car, state police said.

The trooper was inside his squad car at the time of the crash but was uninjured, state police said.

The driver of the striking vehicle was cited for a Move Over Law violation.

​The second Move Over Law-related crash of the day occurred about 4:10 a.m. while another trooper was assisting with the first on I-80, state police said.

Another vehicle passing the crash scene failed to move over and struck one of the vehicles in the initial crash, which then got pushed into the second trooper’s squad car, state police said.

No injuries were reported.

That driver also was cited for a Move Over Law violation, state police said.

ISP experienced an additional squad car crash due to weather-related roadway conditions, state police said.

Troop 1 suffered a crash about 4:25 p.m. on I-88 westbound near Illinois Route 78 in Whiteside County, state police said.

A trooper was stopped with their emergency lights activated, assisting a motorist that slid off the roadway, state police said.

A sedan reportedly lost control and struck the rear of the trooper’s squad car. The trooper was inside of the squad car at the time of the crash and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The crash investigation is ongoing, and charges may potentially be filed with the State’s Attorney’s Office pending the outcome of the investigation, state police said. ​

​So far in 2026, state police have suffered six Move Over Law-related crashes.

In 2025, state police reported 15 Move Over Law-related crashes with seven troopers injured. In 2024, state police had 27 Move Over Law-related crashes with 12 injuries and one death.

State police remind the public the Move Over Law, also known as “Scott’s Law,” in Illinois, requires all drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, emergency worker, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

​A person who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense.If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information about ISP related crashes can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57​cd956​c453d​a2de2​5af80​4c268​d.