After the storm: Illinois Extension shares resources for storm recovery and disaster preparedness

The Extension wordmark which uses an Orange Block I outlined in blue and text in blue may only be used on a white background or over a lighter photo. (Provided photo/U of I Extension)

After severe storms damaged homes and property across Illinois, residents are turning to the University of Illinois Extension for guidance on safe cleanup and recovery.

“After any sort of disaster, it’s natural to have questions and fears,” said Nancy Kuhajda, Illinois Extension educator and member of an internal Extension working group focused on disaster response. “Our primary goal is to provide research-based information so people can make informed decisions about recovery and prepare themselves for future storms.”

A fallen, storm-damaged tree lies over a residential driveway. University of Illinois Extension recommends hiring a tree care professional to assess and remove storm damage safely. (Photo Proviced By University of Illinois Extension)

Immediate safety is the priority, Kuhajda said. “You need to prioritize your safety first and foremost. Once you are safe, make good choices. For example, many people think they can remove fallen tree limbs on their own. However, downed branches are often larger than they appear and can pose a life-threatening risk when on or near power lines.

When power lines are not in play, you still need appropriate tools and the knowledge to use those tools safely, and you may need to hire a tree care professional to assess or handle the damage. If you’ve never used a chainsaw, you probably shouldn’t learn in a disaster situation or on a large tree limb in your backyard.”

“Looking ahead, preparation is critical,” said Russell Medley, Illinois Extension community and economic development educator. ”By preparing upfront, individuals, families, organizations, and businesses can ensure the safety of their members or employees, reduce fear and anxiety, and make recovery easier."

“Preparation doesn’t have to be complicated, Medley said. ‘Know the potential disasters that might affect you, know the community warning systems, sign up for alerts, and make a plan.’”

Kuhajda added, “While the best time to prepare for the future was yesterday, the right time is now.”

Illinois Extension provides research-based resources on safe storm cleanup, food safety after power outages, assessing tree damage, and disaster preparedness. A complete list of resources, including topics such as power line safety, stress management, and helping children cope with disasters, is available at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionOffice.

Severe Weather Disaster Resources

Agency contacts

What to do before, during, or after a:

Flooding

Food and kitchen safety

Power outages and electricity

Stress

Kids and families

Resources for leaders and first responders

General household resources

Find your local Illinois Extension office at: go.illinois.edu/ExtensionOffice.