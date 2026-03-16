Free food pantry available Thursday for those impacted by storms

Let's Ketchup is hosting a Food Pantry for those impacted by the tornado on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 2 - 3:30 p.m. at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple Street, Kankakee, in partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank. (Provided by Let's Ketchup)

A mobile food pantry will be available from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at 2100 East Maple, Kankakee, to serve residents affected by recent storms.

The pop-up pantry, hosted by Genesis Community Ministries along with Northern Illinois Food Bank, will distribute non-perishable food items to anyone in need.

“We encourage people to pick up for others as well, since many vehicles were damaged in the storms,” organizers said. The pantry is open to all community members impacted by the severe weather.

Genesis Community Ministries is hosting the event as part of community relief efforts. For more information, contact Genesis Community Ministries at 815-304-5405 or visit genesiscommunitychurch.org