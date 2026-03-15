School resuming this week after storms

Contractors work to repair storm damage March 11, 2026, at Bishop McNamara Catholic School's Kankakee site. Classes are slated to resume Tuesday. (Stephanie Markham)

School is slated to resume this week for Kankakee students following last week’s closures in the aftermath of the March 10 tornado and severe storms hitting the area.

In Kankakee School District 111, there will be no school Monday or Tuesday.

Students are scheduled to resume class Wednesday after five days away; however, Kankakee High School students will return via e-learning and not in person.

High school students are slated to transition to e-learning temporarily while repairs continue, the district has announced.

District 111 officials said that Kankakee High School and the Community Center behind the school took the brunt of damage from last Tuesday’s storms, including widespread roof and water damage.

“Although all of our campuses experienced some degree of impact, Kennedy, Taft and [Kankakee Junior High School] were hit particularly hard, with Kankakee High School sustaining the most significant damage,” Superintendent Teresa Lance said in a Sunday statement.

Maintenance and grounds teams continue working on repairs, and the district is coordinating with insurance providers for long-term roof replacements, according to the statement.

District 111 officials also confirmed the days off after the storm were “emergency days” and will have to be made up at the end of the school year.

Kankakee High School is closed Wednesday, March 11, 2026, and will remain closed the rest of the week in the aftermath of Tuesday's storms. School officials said KHS bore the brunt of the storm damage. Students will switch to e-learning while repairs are made. (Stephanie Markham)

Bishop McNamara Catholic School students are slated to resume class this week, as well.

Students at Bishop McNamara’s Bradley and Bourbonnais sites are scheduled to return Monday.

The Bradley site sustained minor storm damage, and the Bourbonnais site was undamaged.

However, the Kankakee site took extensive damage, including 30 broken skylights, broken windows and roof and water damage.

Bishop McNamara’s junior high and high school students will resume class at the Kankakee site a day later, on Tuesday.

Servepro of Kankakee, Servepro of Champaign/Urbana and PSI Construction were credited with assessing the site and assuring that school was safe for students to return.

“The road is long and the replacement to the roof, windows, floor, buses, HVAC, and exterior facilities will take time, but MAC is BACK and will be good as new!” the school system announced.

All Kankakee Community College facilities will reopen and resume normal operations Monday.

KCC closed its Riverfront Campus and local manufacturing extensions in Kankakee, Bradley and Watseka while crews assessed storm damage and began repairs.

The Red Cross also was temporarily operating a shelter on the Riverfront Campus, but the shelter has been relocated to Redeeming Life Ministries, 2400 Waldron Road in Kankakee.