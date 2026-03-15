Prayer part of the healing process

Kathy Dummer, center, and her husband Jeff, left, of Aroma Park, join hands with fellow parishioners and residents as they participate in a Mass and prayer service held in Aroma Park on Thursday, March 12, 2026, following the EF-3 tornado that tore through the town and Kankakee County on March 10. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

After Tuesday’s devastating tornado that tore through south Kankakee and Aroma Park, the Rev. Matt Pratscher knew he had to do something to help the cause.

Pratscher, the pastor of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in west Kankakee, made some calls on Wednesday to see if he could hold a prayer service/Mass in Aroma Park because several St. John Paul II parishioners live in Aroma Park.

He was able to hold an outdoor Mass at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Shannon Pavilion on Waldron Road in Aroma Park, not far from the damaged homes.

One parishioner called it a “Mass of Hope.”

“I wanted to do something, and started to ask myself, what can we do?” Pratscher said. “Because everybody’s pouring out resources and time and collections, and we have the clothing collection happening in our place too. I said, ‘Well, of course, and we our Lord like we should, who gives us hope. So we should come together, and we can celebrate Mass here.’”

Pratscher doesn’t know the exact number of parish members living in Aroma Park, but the prayer service was aimed at everyone affected and for all the first responders helping out. Bishop Chris Glancy, the pastor of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, said the Mass along with Pratscher.

“Almighty God, we ask for your protection for those in Kankakee, Aroma Park, and in Indiana who were affected by Tuesday’s tornado, provide them with shelter and safety in this time of chaos,” said Glancy during the Mass. “Surround them with your angels and keep them from harm.”

He prayed for the Lord to grant strength and courage to those facing the aftermath of the tornado and to bring them comfort and peace.

“Let your love be a soothing balm to their hearts,” Glancy continued. “Help them to find solace in your promises and presence, Lord, we pray for provision and aid for the tornado victims. Open the hearts of people to give generously and provide for those in need. Let resources flow abundantly to help them recover and rebuild. Merciful God, we ask for healing and restoration for those injured and traumatized by the tornado, heal their bodies, minds and spirits, restore their communities and bring them back to a place of peace and normalcy.”

Around 40 people attended the Mass, including many from Aroma Park and the St. John Paul II church.

'Mass of Hope' prayer service - March 12, 2026 Bishop Chris Glancy, of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, right, and Rev. Matt Pratscher, of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, lead a Mass and prayer service held in Aroma Park on Thursday, March 12, 2026, following the EF-3 tornado that tore through the town and Kankakee County on March 10. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Kathy Dummer and her husband, Jeff, live on Waldron Road in Aroma Park. She said it was an emotional day, and attending the service helped. She considers her family fortunate.

“When I look at the other people on our road, further down where it hit really bad, I don’t even want to say a word of complaint, basically,” Dummer said. “Because I know that there are so many others that have it worse. We have a little bit of damage, but we’re safe, we’re alive, and we still have a home, and it doesn’t have a hole in it, or the roof isn’t gone.”

The sun was shining Thursday, and there was warmth despite the 45-degree temperature. It brought some solace and hope to Dummer, who worships at St. John Paul II.

“This morning, I was actually able to see because for the first couple days, we couldn’t get out of our house to even go look at anything, which we didn’t want to,” she said. “We want the service people to be able to do their stuff. And I was able to see for the first time [the damage], and it just broke my heart.”

Chris Smith, a parish member who lives on Shorewood Road by the Elks Country Club, said it was “crazy scary” on Tuesday, and she came to Mass to give thanks and pray for all those affected.

“You see a lot of people at church, but you don’t really know where they live,” Smith said. “So it was nice to hear that everybody’s OK, hear their stories and share with them.”

During his homily, Pratscher said he was happy they all could worship together under the circumstances.

“As a household of God, a house divided cannot stand, but a house united is strong,” he said. “We are united in Christ. It’s what we have. We have charity, and we do many things for each other. What brings us together is that Christ is our hope, and at the end of lent we will celebrate our Lord. He saved us through suffering and resurrection. … He gives us hope, and so today we gather together to be fed by our Lord. We will walk with Him in his grace, not alone, but together as a family of God.”