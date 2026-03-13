Pritzker tours Aroma Park destruction, pledges help

Aroma Park resident Patricia Kime recounts the damage to the kitchen of her home on Strasma North Drive, which was destroyed by the March 10 EF-3 tornado. The bathroom she took shelter in was the only intact room in the house, she said. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker vowed the state will do everything within its power to assist residents, business and government of Kankakee County in recovery from Tuesday’s devastating storm.

He also voiced confidence the federal government and the Federal Emergency Management Administration would step in as well.

What type of assistance that could be, however, is far too early to declare. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is still working through its assessments and its data collection process.

However, he said it is easy to see significant relief is needed as he stood in the middle of Strasma East Drive surrounded by massive tornado destruction.

“It’s more than I expected,” he said after being briefed by local political leadership, emergency management personnel and walking through massively damaged neighborhoods.

Gov. JB Pritzker speaks to a crowd on Strasma East Drive on Thursday, March 12, 2026, following a tour of the damage in Aroma Park from the March 10 EF-3 tornado. (Lee Provost)

He noted nearly 500 properties have been evaluated. Many more will also be viewed. He noted 30 houses have already been declared as completely destroyed.

He was quick to note the destruction will most certainly bring federal resources into play here.

“From just looking around, this looks like a circumstance where federal resources will be triggered,” he said.

While Pritzker and the federal government have rarely seen eye to eye on issues, he said that will not affect what is needed in damaged portions of Aroma Township, Kankakee and any other locations.

“Politics shouldn’t play any role in addressing emergencies or crises that exists across country or in the state of Illinois,” he said. “I have some confidence here ... because it’s pretty obvious that the damage here is devastating.

“The fact that it’s evident just by looking at pictures really or walking around you can see this community needs help. That is not always the case. ... But that’s the case here. I think my confidence is from the idea that politics shouldn’t play a role, and I don’t think it will play a role.”

A resident in need

Prior to addressing media members, Pritzker, state officials, and local elected officers toured this residential area, the governor came upon 71-year-old Patricia Kime.

Standing in front of 75 Strasma North Drive, her home for the past 17 or 18 years, he approached her. She talked of the harrowing tornado experience.

Without a basement or crawl space, she explained they huddled in the bathroom for safety. It is the only room left intact in the modest three-bedroom house.

“I can’t see how this is all going to come back,” the exasperated woman said of the neighborhood.

Aroma Park resident Patricia Kime stands in what was her living room at her home on Strasma North Drive recounting the the March 10 EF-3 tornado that destroyed many homes in the area. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Pritzker expressed sorrow for her loss. He said the state will do whatever it can to help.

She informed him no one was hurt, and that really is what is most important. “I can’t believe everyone made it,” she said.

She invited him inside. He thanked her but noted he had to keep moving.

On a return visit to the home by Shaw Media, Kime gave a tour of the home. It was missing its roof and all or a portion of some exterior walls. There will be no saving the structure.

“I keep a better house than this,” she joked about the mess. She talked of the storm. She said the noise was hard to explain. She said the house was crackling. The tornado sounded like it was pounding the house.

She said she and her husband, Dale, also 71, and two other family members will be staying with their son in Chebanse for at least the short term. Where they go from there, she does not yet know.

Rebuilding is also something she does not know.

“We loved this house so much,” she said, making her way through the kitchen. “I just can’t imagine leaving it. We love this location. We love our neighbors.”

She gathered some essentials. She was also getting help locating treasured family photographs. They had not yet been found.

Aroma Park resident Patricia Kime adjusts a giant teddy bear in her driveway on March 12, 2026, in front of her home on Strasma North Drive, which was destroyed by the March 10 EF-3 tornado. She pulled the teddy bear from her former living room in hopes to put a smile on her neighbors' faces, she said. The bathroom she was sheltering in was the only intact room of her home. (Tiffany Blanchette)

‘We’re all in this together’

Addressing the media, Pritzker said ComEd was likely to have all disconnected power restored before day’s end.

Recovery is taking place, he said, but patience will be needed.

He credited the community for pulling together. He noted people around the state are also seeking ways to help those devastated.

The fact no lives were lost, he said, is extraordinary. He said God was looking out for people here.

He also said people are looking out for each other.

“We’re all in this together. I just want to be clear with everybody. I’ve heard from concerned citizens from across the state of Illinois about how they can help. It is great. It’s a reminder to all of us that we are one people, especially in a crisis.

“We see the damage that was caused. The state stands ready to put our resources forward to assist in the rescue and recovery.”

Help will be needed. Lots of it. Kime and scores of others are counting on it.