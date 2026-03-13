Firefighters battle fire in panel at solar farm located in Kankakee County

Firefighters from multiple area agencies battled a fire on an active panel at a solar farm located in Kankakee County about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

The solar farm is located in rural Kankakee Township, just southwest of Kankakee, an area impacted by Tuesday’s storms.

While the issue was resolved without any injury, the Kankakee County Emergency Management Agency and MABAS 7 want to remind area first responders to be extra cautious when responding to any incidents involving solar panels that may have been damaged by the storms, as well as area residents with solar panels, according to a news release.

“We are highly encouraging our area residents with solar panels on their properties to have them checked and inspected by professionals,” Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener, MABAS 7 representative, said in the release.

If someone observes something out of the ordinary around a solar farm or around solar panels, they are encouraged to stay away and to contact authorities to investigate.