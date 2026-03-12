Resources available for those impacted by destructive storms in Kankakee

Damage is seen across the Kankakee River along River Road on March 11, 2026 following a March 10 tornado that passed through Kankakee County. (Tiffany Blanchette)

There have been resources made available to those in need in Kankakee County after severe, tornadic storms swept through the area Tuesday night.

The United Way of Kankakee County announced Wednesday that it has activated the Emergency Response Fund of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. Donations can be made at https://www.myunitedway.org/disaster.

The Emergency Response Fund is for storm recovery, and it’s maintained through a partnership between the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley and the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. According to a news release, donations support trusted local non-profit organizations that are helping families recover from storm damage and rebuild in the weeks and months ahead.

Those in need of resources can dial 211 on their phone to speak with a specialist who will connect them to their needs, or they can visit kanihelp.org, which has an up-to-date list of local programs and services across Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce also shared information and resources from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity that it said can assist businesses and residents who have been impacted.

For resources from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security, visit https://iemaohs.illinois.gov/recovery.html.

For guidance on disaster recovery from Ready Illinois, visit https://ready.illinois.gov/after/disaster-recovery.html.

For those seeking disaster recovery grants, visit https://dceo.illinois.gov/communityservices/disasterrecovery.html. While these are not currently available, they could become available in the near future.