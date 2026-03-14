Red Cross Shelter in Kankakee to relocate Sunday

The American Red Cross shelter supporting those impacted by the recent storms and tornadoes in Kankakee County will be relocated beginning on Sunday.

The shelter will begin operating out of Redeeming Life Ministries, 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, the Red Cross announced in a news release on Saturday.

This shelter will be available to individuals and families who need assistance. The Red Cross said it is working closely with emergency management and government officials in the impacted areas.

If you or someone you know has been impacted, they can come to the shelter for:

A safe place to stay

Meals

Charging stations

Access to information and community resources

Pets in kennels are welcome

In addition to operating this shelter, the Red Cross has been out in impacted areas providing emergency supplies and support to those in need.

The Red Cross is also providing assistance to residents whose homes have sustained significant structural damage. If you are in need of Red Cross assistance, call 1-800-Red-Cross (800-733-2767).