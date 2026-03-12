Kankakee County announces plan for storm debris removal

Significant damage to a home on Waldron Road in Aroma Park is seen on March 11, 2026 following a March 10 tornado that passed through Kankakee County. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Kankakee County Emergency Management Agency and the Kankakee County Highway Department announced their plans for the removal of debris in the areas affected by Tuesday’s storms, excluding the city of Kankakee.

Authorities are providing a deadline date of 1 week, Wednesday, March 18, to get everything removed and sorted for pickup.

Each item will have to be placed in one of four categories of sorting:

1. White goods (bigger appliances, such as refrigerator, washer and dryer, etc.)

2. e-Waste (electronics)

3. General construction debris

4. Recyclable metals

Authorities are asking all vehicles, including contractors, to park on the side of the road with even house address numbers on even days and to park on the side of the road with odd house address numbers on odd days, the release said.

This will allow for adequate traffic flow and reduce road obstructions.

Additionally, authorities are reminding residents not to lean items to be disposed of against hydrants or signs.

People should document their items to be disposed of with photos/videos for insurance claim purposes.

If you have questions regarding this matter, please contact the Kankakee County Highway Department at 815-933-1731.