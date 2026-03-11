Shaw Local

Kankakee sees damage from hail, tornado during Tuesday evening storms

A vehicle's rear window was smashed out by hail in West Kankakee during the storms on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

A vehicle's rear window was smashed out by hail in West Kankakee during the storms on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Michael Urbanec, Tiffany Blanchette and Lee Provost

Kankakee County, including Kankakee, Aroma Park, and Bradley, was hit by a severe storm Tuesday evening that led to wires being down and extensive damage to homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service confirmed in an earlier tornado warning that a tornado had touched down in Aroma Park.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office reported that drivers need to use extreme caution, as there are wires down throughout the region.

Police said they identified a tornado on the ground at around 6:19 p.m. Tuesday near the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.

There are many roads closed due to debris on the road, including US Route 45. Route 45 is being redirected onto South Tech Road and Industrial Road.

This is a developing story. The Daily Journal will provide updates as they come.

Debris lines the road after the storms in Kankakee on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Debris lines the road after the storms in Kankakee on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

