Kankakee County, City file emergency declaration with State of Illinois

Route 45 in Kankakee is closed at Industrial Drive on Tuesday, March 10 due to heavy debris on the road and downed power lines after storms went through Kankakee County. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, Kankakee County Board Chairman Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand, and Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis have filed an emergency declaration with the State of Illinois for disaster assistance in light of Tuesday’s tornado and severe storms.

The group of local leaders activated the Emergency Operations Center after severe storms swept through the area Tuesday evening.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that there have been no reported injuries or deaths.

“I want to remind area residents to check on their neighbors and loved ones but to avoid unnecessary travel if at all possible,” Downey said. “Storm damage, debris, and downed power lines/trees have created hazardous conditions on our roadways. I also want to remind everyone to be prepared for any additional storms that could potentially hit our area overnight.”

The sheriff’s office also reminded residents that the 911 dispatch center, KanComm, is overwhelmed with calls, and encouraged residents to refrain from calling 911 for non-emergency inquiries.