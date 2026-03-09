Kankakee County judge expands gag order in Xandria Harris case

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe speaks during Monday's court date in the Xandria Harris trial on March 9, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

The judge in the Xandria Harris murder trial expanded the scope of the gag order she put in place in August 2024.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott announced the motion during Monday’s court date.

In what would have been the third week of the originally scheduled trial, Bradshaw-Elliott made her intentions known to keep the case from further delays.

When jurors were picked between Feb. 23-25, attorneys on both sides filed a joint motion to continue the trial.

There were issues with jurors, witness lists and social media that partly led to the continuance.

“I’m going to read [two orders] into court record based on what happened last time, because I’m going to start holding people in contempt,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

Anyone involved with the case, whether attorney, court officials, courthouse employees, witnesses and family members, cannot talk about the case in public or on social media, Bradshaw-Elliott said.

The initial gag order covered attorneys and others working on the case.

Harris is awaiting trial in the shooting death of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Bradley officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, while they investigated a report of barking dogs in a vehicle in the parking lot of Comfort Inn.

Xandria Harris, left, and attorney Cierra Norris listen to Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott on Monday, March 9, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

Her co-defendant and then-boyfriend Darius Sullivan, was convicted in September 2024 of first degree murder, attempted murder and child endangerment. He is serving a life sentence.

Harris faces the same charges.

Bradshaw-Elliott’s second order dealt with sealing all transcripts for in-camera discussions/conferences between the judge and the attorneys.

“It is the order of this court that all in-camera discussions/conferences be sealed, including those transcripts based on the sensitive nature of the matter discussed in camera,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

Harris’ attorney, Cierra Norris, objected.

The final conference on Feb. 25 is when Norris ordered a transcript.

“How can I do a motion for a change of venue without that transcript?” Norris asked.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe offered a compromise.

“Those discussions, Judge, are probably very relevant to Ms. Norris’ motion. So my concern would be not providing her with those transcripts could be an issue,” Rowe said.

“But I think the court could allow her to receive those transcripts. They are maintained subject to your order here, your decorum order and your gag order.

“And then if Ms. Norris were to file a motion that includes any portions of those transcripts, she could file them under seal. That way, everything remains under seal, but she still protects her right and her client’s right.”

Bradshaw-Elliott was in approval.

All sides agreed on a new tentative start to the trial on Aug. 3. It is expected to last three weeks.

They had picked Aug. 17, but Bradshaw-Elliott said there are four other judges with jury trials set.

Attorneys said they would double-check to see if there were any conflicts with witnesses expected to testify.

They will be back in court April 3 to finalize all matters.