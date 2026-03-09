CSL Behring announces $1.5 billion expansion to Bourbonnais Township plant

CSL Behring announced a $1.5 billion expansion to its Bourbonnais Township plant, which would add about 300-400 jobs.

The company plans to break ground this summer and have the expansion fully operational by 2031.

Gov. JB Pritzker was on hand at CSL Behring on Monday morning, along with many other state officials.

CSL Behring is a biotherapeutics company based in Australia, according to its website. It sits on a 138-acre site along Illinois Route 50 between Armour Road and North Street. Although it is in Bourbonnais Township, it also is known as CSL Kankakee.

The company broke ground on the site in 1951. It began as Armour Pharmaceuticals, and has 30,000 employees worldwide, including plants in Australia, Germany and Switzerland.