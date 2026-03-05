A Taylor-Made Life: A thing for spring

Congratulations to all! We made it to March!

As I write this on a 35-degree day, it’s hard to comprehend that spring is around the corner, but we are just weeks away from the first day of spring (March 20).

This weekend, we will spring the clocks forward an hour. Although some gripe about the lost hour of sleep, I think it’s a small price to pay for extra sunlight for the days ahead.

A local sign of springtime sprung last week in the form of Jaenicke’s opening day. Seeing diners lined up at the counter is a glimpse of warm days ahead.

Get in the spirit of the season with upcoming local events that scream spring.

Lifelong Learning Institute Spring Kickoff

From 10 a.m. to noon March 20 at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee, the Lifelong Learning Institute will host a spring kickoff event in the Iroquois Room. Learn more about the fun classes being offered for active people 50 and better.

The event is free. Learn more at kcc.edu.

Floral Tea Party

From 2 to 4 p.m. March 21 at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Wright in Kankakee will host a floral-themed tea party. This special spring event will be held in the beautiful living room of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bradley House.

Guests will enjoy a dreamy afternoon where florals bloom and teacups clink. Bring a friend and enjoy the delicate blends, sweet treats and garden-inspired elegance.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online from wright1900.org/events or by calling 815-936-9630.

Where the Wildflowers Are

From 9:30 to 11 a.m. on March 22 (and again on April 12), journey to Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve, 5851 W. Pauling Road, Monee, a top spot to seek wildflowers.

Join a naturalist for a hike to find wildflowers and hear stories of how these beauties – like Anemone, Dutchman’s breeches, trillium, hepatica – were named, their uses through time and other lore and legends.

This event is free and open to ages 10 and older. Register by March 18 by calling 708-946-2216.

For more events, both spring-themed and beyond, go to the Local Events calendar at daily-journal.com.

· Taylor Leddin-McMaster can be reached at taylorleddin@gmail.com.