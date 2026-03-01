Coal City completes perfect dual team season with state championship repeat

Coal City's Brody D`Orazio celebrates his win in the 215-pound match during the Coalers' victory over Vandalia in the IHSA Class 1A Dual Team State championship on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Luke Munsterman was not going to miss out on this, even on just one good leg.

The Coal City senior suffered a knee injury at last weekend’s individual state tournament and wound up sixth.

But on Saturday night, he was back out on the mat at Grossinger Motors Arena for one last time as a Coaler.

An overtime takedown gave Munsterman a 4-1 win over Vandalia’s Brody Matthews at 138 pounds in the Class 1A championship, and helped pave the way for the Coalers’ second consecutive title and third in four years.

Coal City, which cruised past Dixon 75-5 in the semifinals, wrapped up the most dominant year in program history, beating Vandalia 43-23 to complete a 40-0 season.

Munsterman wasn’t the only hero for the Coalers, but he was definitely the most banged-up.

IHSA Dual Team State Wrestling Coal City's Luke Munsterman wrestles Vandalia's Brody Matthews in the 138-pound match during the Coalers' victory over Vandalia in the IHSA Class 1A Dual Team State championship on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“Luke didn’t practice this week,” Coal City coach Mark Masters said. “Pretty sure he tore his meniscus, his MCL, at the state tournament in the semifinals. He took three tough losses to get sixth place.

“But tell you what, he managed his weight, he did everything right. And we had this one match he had to wrestle this week. And man — perfection.”

“It hurts pretty bad,” Munsterman said of his knee. “Last week ... at state, I heard a few pops and after that (I’ve) just been limping around.”

Turns out, one good knee was enough.

“I was for sure going to wrestle in the finals,” Munsterman said. “I’m a senior so it meant a whole lot to me.”

It also meant a lot to freshman Max Christensen, who was up next for the Coalers at 144. He was down 9-6 to Vandalia’s Elijah Mabry with time running out in the third period before pulling out a seven-point move and a 13-9 win.

“All we needed to do was not get pinned in that match,” Masters said. “We were losing ... it was a close match. (We’re thinking), ‘Hey, just relax. The dual’s over.’”

But Christensen wasn’t happy just to be close.

“No, he went out there, hunting it down.” Masters said. “And what does the freshman do? ... Goes out there, throws the guy for the win. It seals the deal. It was absolutely incredible.”

“I just kind of threw what worked,” Christensen said. “I didn’t really think. One of my favorite wrestlers says, ‘Birds don’t think about flying, they just fly.’ And I just let it fly.”

Beating Vandalia by 20 points wasn’t on Masters’ radar.

“I knew we were going to be tough.” he said. “We’ve got a great core of seniors, we’ve got good juniors. We had guys that are underclassmen, fit in the right spots. But I did not think that we were going to be as dominant as we were, especially against that team. Vandalia is a hell of a team. ... I thought it was coming down to the (last) match, I really did.

“But hey, our guys stepped up.”

IHSA Dual Team State Wrestling Coal City's Brody Widlowski wrestles Vandalia's Dade Kleinik in the 150-pound match during the Coalers' victory in the IHSA Class 1A Dual Team State championship on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Coal City also had pins from Brody D’Orazio (215), Cade Poyner (285), Ryder Gill (106) and Brody Widlowski (150). Brock Finch won a technical fall at 175, while Mason Garner (165) and Jake Munsterman (113) won major decisions.

Widlowski plans to wrestle in college but hasn’t decided on a school. He leaves Coal City as an eight-time state medalist — four individual (two seconds, a third and a fourth) and four team (three firsts and a second).

“Just always put in the hard work and it showed, in the room,” Widlowski said. “I mean, this room’s hard to beat with all these practice partners. ... Sad that it’s over, but glad that it happened, too.”

Dixon finished fourth in Class 1A after falling 75-5 to eventual champ Coal City in the semifinals and 63-16 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the third-place match.

Dylan Bopes won twice at 285 pounds for the Dukes, scoring a technical fall against Coal City and a fall at 1:00 against Gibson City. Blake Dingley (175) also had a fall vs. Gibson City and Dawson Kemp (215) won a major decision.

It was the second state trophy for Dixon, which was third in Class 2A in 2017.