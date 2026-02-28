Bradley’s Mac & Frankie’s hit with 2-day suspension

Mac & Frankie's on Broadway Street in Bradley in February 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Ownership of the West Broadway Street bar, Mac & Frankie’s, was hit with a two-day suspension stemming from a December incident.

The ownership licensee, R.J.D.M Entertainment, Inc., was hit with a two-day suspension which began at 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 6, and concluded at 6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 8, Mayor Mike Watson confirmed.

A $350 fine was also assessed against the bar, located at 1035 W. Broadway.

Watson said the patron, Nicholas F. Monacelli, who was involved in the altercation has been banned from the site by ownership. The person tending bar at the time, who was cited for failure to promptly call Bradley police, was fired by ownership prior to the hearing before the Bradley Liquor Commission, Watson said.

Watson is the village’s liquor commissioner.

The incident started with a verbal altercation inside the business where a racial slur was used.

The target of the slur advised the bartender, who, in turn, notified a person who the victim believed to have been the manager.

The victim said she and two friends were told they had to leave the location.

Multiple men then forcibly removed her from the business as the incident spilled outside the bar.

Clips from this security camera footage, obtained by Bradley Police detectives, show the interaction before the late evening Dec. 23 assault at Mac & Frankie’s in Bradley.

The hearing concluded the bar and/or management:

· Permitted illegal activity to occur on the licensed premises;

· Failed or refused to take immediate action to prevent or terminate the illegal activity;

· Failed or refused to promptly report the illegal activity to Bradley police via 911.

Based on the findings, the fine and suspension were issued.