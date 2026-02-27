Riverside Cancer Institute hires Dr. Patrick Moore to expand treatment options

Riverside Healthcare is expanding its oncology team with the addition of Dr. Patrick Moore, who specializes in hematology and bone marrow transplants.

Dr. Moore completed fellowships in hematology and oncology at Loyola University Medical Center in Illinois and in bone marrow transplant and cell therapy at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Dr. Moore earned his Master of Science in Physiology degree at North Carolina State University. He earned his Doctor of Medicine at Ross University School of Medicine in Miramar, Florida.

Dr. Patrick Moore, newly hired oncologist at Riverside Healthcare, is accepting patients at Riverside Cancer Institute in Bourbonnais and Coal City. (Photo Provided By Riverside Healthcare)

In addition to his education, Dr. Moore is board-certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Moore is accepting new patients at the Riverside Cancer Institute located at 200 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais and at the Riverside Coal City Campus located at 5775 E. Highway 113 in Coal City.