Kankakee County Recorder warns property owners about costly solicitations

Kankakee County Recorder Lori Gadbois would like to inform residents that the office has received phone calls and in-person visits from concerned residents about solicitations circulating throughout the county.

The solicitations are in the form of an official-looking letter suggesting that the property owner should acquire their property profile, including their deed and property record card.

Companies, including Property Records and Records Recovery Services, are sending mailings to property owners in Kankakee County offering to provide a copy of their deed and property profile for a cost ranging from $89.00 to $128.00 or higher. Similar solicitations have been mailed to area residents in the past from The National Deed Service, Local Record Office, and Record Retrieval.

“The information these companies are attempting to sell is located right on the homeowner’s real estate tax bill or the deed itself, which is recorded in the Recorder’s Office,” Kankakee County Recorder Lori Gadbois said. “Our records are public and can be searched by anyone. These solicitations come from third parties and are not associated with or condoned by this office. People need to be aware that there’s no need to spend money on records or information you already have. If you receive something you’re not sure of, just call us, and we can help figure it out.”

If needed, a homeowner can retrieve a non-certified copy of their deed from the Recorder’s Office for $1.00 per page or a certified copy for $30.00.

“Educating the public about the Kankakee County Recorder’s Office and the services we provide are some of the responsibilities of this office,” Gadbois continued.

Lori Gadbois (copy) (Daily Journal)

The Kankakee County Recorder’s Office is located in the Kankakee County Administration Building,189 E Court Street, Second Floor. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For more information about deeds or services provided by the Recorder’s office, please call815-936-5530 or visit www.K3countyrecorder.com