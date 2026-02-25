The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival committee is now accepting applications for their 2026 Scholarships.

The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival is accepting applications now until April 30, 2026, for four $500 scholarships for Kankakee County residents attending or planning to attend college.

The scholarships are:

Friendship Scholarship: $500.00 stipend, intended for persons enrolling in or enrolled in college or vocational training.

Mianna Malone Scholarship: Intended for people enrolling in or enrolled in college or vocational training with a demonstrated dedication to community service.

Pattee Thompson Scholarship: Intended for people enrolling in or enrolled in college or vocational training.

Lee Braford Scholarship: Intended for High School Seniors with a demonstrated dedication to community service.

To find out more about these scholarship opportunities or to download the forms, please visit their website at https://www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com/scholarships.