Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Journal

The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival committee is now accepting applications for their 2026 Scholarships.

By Marcus Jackson

The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival is accepting applications now until April 30, 2026, for four $500 scholarships for Kankakee County residents attending or planning to attend college.

The scholarships are:

Friendship Scholarship: $500.00 stipend, intended for persons enrolling in or enrolled in college or vocational training.

Mianna Malone Scholarship: Intended for people enrolling in or enrolled in college or vocational training with a demonstrated dedication to community service.

Pattee Thompson Scholarship: Intended for people enrolling in or enrolled in college or vocational training.

Lee Braford Scholarship: Intended for High School Seniors with a demonstrated dedication to community service.

To find out more about these scholarship opportunities or to download the forms, please visit their website at https://www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com/scholarships.

KankakeeLocal NewsNewsKankakee County Front Headlines

Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network