Case trying girlfriend of Bradley cop killer continued to March 9

The Xandria Harris trial moved into the second day Feb. 24, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

The second attempt to hold Xandria Harris’ trial regarding the second defendant role in the 2021 murder of a Bradley police sergeant was delayed Wednesday.

There will not be a trial at this time regarding the second co-defendant, Harris, in the December 2021 murder of a Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the wounding of Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

In January 2025, Harris’s boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, 29, who was convicted in September 2024 for the murder of Sgt. Rittmanic and the wounding of her partner, Sgt. Bailey, was sentenced to life in prison.

Bailey’s injuries were so severe he was forced to retire from the police force.

Following an approximately 90-minute closed-door session between Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and defense attorney Cierra Norris, the jurors who had been selected were dismissed from any further obligation.

Bradshaw-Elliott then stated trial discussion would resume at 9:30 a.m. March 9. She emphasized that at that point all discovery would be turned over, and a complete witness list would be finalized.

Bradshaw-Elliott set a new trial date was set for Aug. 17.

This latest development now marks the third attempt for this trial to take place.

The trial was initially set to begin in September 2025, but that was moved due to the defense having issues with Norris’ law firm.

The second attempt to hold a trial regarding the role Harris, 30, is alleged to have played in this crime began on Monday with jury selection.

Following two full days of jury selection, a 12-person jury had been selected and one alternate jury member had been named. The plan was for the remaining four alternate jurists would be agreed upon Wednesday morning, and the opening statements would begin.

The trial has been anticipated to take three weeks.

Norris had filed a motion Wednesday before jury selection was to restart.

It dealt with adding the name of a retired police officer to the defense’s witness list.

Rowe pointed out the witness’s name had been provided four years ago.

“None of the 12 jurors seated, plus the one alternate, were asked if they knew [the state trooper],” Rowe said.

Norris said going through all the evidence, the trooper had interviewed Darius Sullivan, the father of Harris’ children.

“It’s about a statement that Sullivan made that I just wanted to make sure that it is in the record,” Norris said.

“You’re four years late,” Rowe said.

Rowe said there were other issues he wanted to bring up but thought it best to go into the judge’s chamber.

“There are some other issues here, Judge. “One of them involves a social media issue,” Rowe said.

Bradshaw-Elliott announced the trial was continued on a joint motion by both sides.

“We will meet March 9 for a final setting. You are to have all discovery, witness lists and anything else completed,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

Sullivan was found guilty of first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death, guilty of attempted first-degree murder for shooting Bailey, and guilty of three counts of endangering the life of a child.

Sullivan’s three children were in the hotel room when the officers were shot. Harris was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.