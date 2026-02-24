Jury selection turns intense in Xandria Harris trial at Kankakee County Courthouse

Defendant Xandria Harris, left, listens as defensive attorney Cierra Norris addresses an issue with Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott during court proceedings ahead of the trial for Harris on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Nine jurors were picked Monday during the first day of Xandria Harris’ trial at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The final three juror spots and five alternates will come as jury selection continues Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

Harris, 30, is charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and endangering the life of a child in the December 2021 killing of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and now retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

Harris’ boyfriend, 29-year-old Darius Sullivan, was convicted in September 2024 on the same charges.

He was the one to shoot the two officers on Dec. 29, 2021, when they responded to the Comfort Inn in Bradley for a report of dogs barking in a vehicle.

Sullivan was sentenced to natural life in prison for the murder of Rittmanic and 80 years, plus natural life, for the attempted murder of Bailey.

On Monday, it took approximately six hours to select the seven women and two men out of 90 prospective jurors.

The tone was set early when the first 14 people put into the jury box for questioning were all released.

Things turned dicey in the afternoon following a lunch break.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott met with Kankakee County State’s Attorney and Harris’ attorney, Cierra Norris.

“The 31 people in this group are released, go down and turn in your badges,” Bradshaw-Elliott said in a stern voice following the meeting.

The 31 people quietly filed out of the courtroom.

Like the Sullivan case, Bradshaw-Elliott imposed a gag order on the attorneys in the Harris case, meaning not talking to the media during the pendency of the case.

There was no one else with knowledge to say what caused Bradshaw-Elliott’s decision.

Another pool of 45 prospective jurors was called into the courtroom.

When the dust settled after three hours, there were nine jurors seated.

Another approximately 100 people will make up Tuesday’s pool of possible jurors.

Opening statements are slated for Wednesday, Bradshaw-Elliott said.