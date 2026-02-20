Xandria Harris’ police shooting trial in Kankakee begins Monday

Defense attorney Cierra Norris makes a statement during court proceedings for Xandria Harris, left, in Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott's courtroom on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 (Tiffany Blanchette)

It has been four years, one month and 24 days; approximately 216 weeks or 1,515 days since that December fateful night in 2021 when one Bradley officer was shot and killed and a second seriously wounded.

The second of the two co-defendants, Xandria Harris, will be tried beginning Monday with jury selection Monday in Kankakee County Courthouse.

Her trial is expected to last three weeks.

Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott addresses the defendant Xandria Harris and the two attorneys present to represent Harris' case attorney Cierra Norris during proceedings on Aug. 7, 2025 (Tiffany Blanchette)

It was originally scheduled for September 2025 but was moved due to the defense having issues with Norris’ firm.

Attorney Cierra Norris is arguing Harris suffers from battered woman syndrome. Norris states Harris and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Darius Sullivan, had a volatile relationship.

Sullivan, was convicted of shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding now-retired Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey on Dec. 30, 2021.

Sullivan was sentenced to natural life in prison for the murder of Rittmanic and 80 years, plus natural life, for the attempted murder of Bailey.

Although she did not shoot either officer, 30-year-old Harris faces the same charges as Sullivan, first degree murder, attempted murder and three counts of endangering the lives of the couples’ three children, who were in the hotel the night of the shooting.

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, right, and defensive attorney Cierra Norris address an issue with Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott during court proceedings for Xandria Harris on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 (Tiffany Blanchette)

Attorneys on both sides met Wednesday with Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott to go over the questions they will ask prospective jurors.

Like the Sullivan case, Bradshaw-Elliott imposed a gag order on the attorneys, meaning not talking to the media during the pendency of the case.

In the Sullivan trial, it took parts of two days to seat a jury.

Each day of that trial, the gallery was standing room only.