Bourbonnais trustees OK purchasing two new police vehicles

Village of Bourbonnais main welcome sign (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

By Jeff Bonty

Bourbonnais trustees approved the purchase of two 2026 police squads at the board’s Feb. 17 meeting.

The Ford Explorers from Terry’s Ford of Peotone cost $138,883.76.

They replace two squads purchased in 2020.

The ordinance passed includes $16,264.67 for police equipment to be installed on a 2019 Ford F-150 the village already owns.

The Bank of Bourbonnais is loaning the village the money at 3.95% interest for four years.

“The new vehicles are 2026 Ford Explorers, which are available on the lot at [Terry Ford] dealership in Peotone,” Finance Director Tara Latz said.

“We asked around at various local banks for a financing rate, and the lowest came from the Bank of Bourbonnais, at a rate of 3.95% for four years.”

The police department plans to auction off three older squad cars that these new vehicles will be replacing.

Trustee Craig Toepfer asked Latz to explain to those attending the meeting what led to the purchase from the Peotone dealership located in Will County.

“Just to go back to what you said earlier, was you already tried looking at local dealerships and Terry is the only one that had them,” Toepfer said.

Latz said, “[They] have these on the lot right now. If we went through our more local dealership here, we would be waiting a couple months to receive the vehicles. Plus an additional couple months to get them all [equipped].”

