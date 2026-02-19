US Rep. Kelly, local officials celebrate improved David Bradley Industrial Park

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (second from left) and local officials toured the David Bradley Industrial Park campus in Bradley, Feb. 17, 2026. (Provided by U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly's office)

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly joined local officials Tuesday to celebrate the repaired roof of the historic David Bradley Industrial Park campus warehouse.

In 2024, Rep. Kelly secured $4.1 million in federal funds to repair the roof of the 130-year-old building, a press release said.

Kelly is currently running to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin in the March 17 Democratic primary.

Also running are U.S.Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and current Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

Illinois Republican Party Chair Don Tracy is running in the GOP primary.

The David Bradley Industrial Park, dating back to 1895, is located in Bradley.

It includes several historic buildings that now house six companies with a total of 150 employees.

The companies manufacture a variety of products, including snowplows, freezer paper and food wrap, and 55-gallon drums.

“I am proud to have brought home over $4 million to maintain the Bradley Building’s historical importance, Kelly said in the release.

“It was the largest grant that I secured in 2024 because I saw it as a priority for Kankakee County’s economy and our community.

“Due to the collaborative efforts of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and several local municipalities, this building will continue to serve as a manufacturing hub for the region, housing six companies and 150 employees.”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, who is also the Area Jobs Development Association Board Chairman, said the investment ensures the industrial park remains a viable and competitive home for manufacturing in the region.

“By addressing the long-needed roof repairs and stabilization of the facility, we are protecting jobs, supporting business expansion, and positioning this historic incubator for long-term success,” Curtis said.

“Congresswoman Kelly’s commitment to our region has strengthened our local economy and, most importantly, reinforced our commitment to supporting the employers and workers who call our community home.”

The property was a 1982 gift to the Area Jobs Development Association, Jeff Bennett, Chairman of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County said.

“It was a pivotal step in securing jobs and fostering economic growth in Kankakee County at a time when our community needed it most.” Bennett said.

“Today, with the support of Rep. Robin Kelly and her staff, we have strengthened this site to position it for long-term growth and investment.

“This progress would not be possible without the strong public-private partnerships that continue to drive economic development in our region. The funding generated through this facility remains instrumental in creating new opportunities for the community.”

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said efforts like this make Bradley’s slogan, “Proud of the Past, Focused on the Future,” become a reality by enabling the $4.1 million Community Funding Project for the Bradley Roper Building.