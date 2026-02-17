Kankakee County deputies arrest Indiana man following chase

An Indiana man fleeing from police in Champaign County was apprehended by Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday.

According to a police report, 34-year-old Cody D. Overmyer of Argos, Indiana, was arrested for the charges of aggravated fleeing police; fleeing/eluding an officer; criminal damage to government property; aggravated battery/using deadly force; failing to reduce speed and resisting a peace officer.

Kankakee County deputies were alerted by Kancomm of a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 57 that fled from Champaign County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police, according to the report.

Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped up at speeds of 100 mph, according to the report.

The vehicle exited the interstate at Exit 308 and turned south onto U.S. Route 45/52, according to the report.

The deputy said he witnessed the vehicle go head on into another sheriff’s department squad in front of Love’s Truck Stop, causing the vehicle to come to a stop, the report said.

Deputies took Overmyer into custody. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being arrested upon his release, according to the report.

A woman passenger was released by deputies, according to the report.

The officer whose vehicle was struck was checked by EMS, according to the report.