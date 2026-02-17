In last home game, Kankakee’s seniors run away from Waubonsie Valley

During its renaissance over the nearly the past decade, the Kankakee boys basketball program has seen quite a few senior classes leave impactful legacies over what’s now an eight-year streak of 20-win complete seasons, excluding the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.

And perhaps none of them, or any other class of Kays, will have graduated with a legacy as lasting as the Class of 2026.

In their home finale, the Kays wrapped up a perfect season in front of their home fans by zipping past Waubonsie Valley 63-47.

The Kays only played seniors, their starting lineup dubbed the “fly five” of Lincoln Williams, EJ Hazelett, Myair Thompson, Cedric Terrell III and pivotal sixth man Eli Cunningham, a seasoned group coach Chris Pickett can’t believe is done defending its home hardwood.

“I remember going over to the junior high to watch them in eighth grade,” Pickett said. “As a district, the district really cared about keeping them together. You look up, now they’re seniors who just played their last home game.

“You get emotional because of everything they went through together to get to this point, on and off the court. Travel ball, summer basketball, they’ve all been on varsity for three years at least. Special moments, but it happens fast.”

Kankakee's Cedric Terrell III, left, goes for a layup as Waubonsie Valley's Kristopher Mporokoso defends during a game at Kankakee Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

On Monday, the Kays (25-1) fell behind fast, watching Kyler Payne and Joshua Brackett sandwich 3-pointers between three straight Kankakee turnovers to open the game, a start in a hostile road environment that Warriors coach Andrew Schweitzer couldn’t have imagined going much better.

“You’ve got to hope your kids come out about it, that they’re juiced,” Schweitzer said. “Right away I said OK, we’re ready. At the end of the day, that’s all I can ask for.”

But the Kays settled in quickly, and with a combined 17 points from EJ Hazelett (nine) and Lincoln Williams (eight), took a 19-15 lead by the end of the first, one that continued to climb until reaching a crescendo of a 16-point final margin in perhaps the most fitting way possible – four-year phenom Williams catching an alley-oop for a sensational slam with a minute to go.

Kankakee's Lincoln Williams lays it up during a home game against Waubonsie Valley Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

“It basically sums up what we do, it sums up the team,” Thompson said of Williams’ soaring dunk. “Energetic, we’re live and active.”

Williams had a game-high 20 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Hazelett finished with 19 points and nine boards, while Cedric Terrell III, who was on the delivering end of Williams’ highlight flush, added 11 points and four assists.

While Hazelett, who hit 1,000 career points last week, returned to Kankakee, where he spent some of his grade school years, this year, Williams is a four-year varsity standout and the other seniors who saw action Monday are all three-year varsity talents.

“The emotion is joy with a little bit of sadness,” Thompson said. “The joy part is man, I won a lot of games, I did a lot in this gym. The sadness is I’ll never able to play in my home town again.”

In last week’s 70-43 win at Thornton that wrapped up a 12-0 Southland Athletic Conference season, Williams eclipsed the program single-season scoring record of 575 points, passing 2024 graduate Larenz Walters (Editor’s note: post-1983 merger of Eastridge and Westview). On Monday, he eclipsed the 600-point mark and sits at 606. Over his four-year career, the Kays went 63-5 at home.

“Any time a high school player is able to put his name in the record books is a special moment,” Pickett said “To be a coach for that tells me a lot of things we’re doing are beneficial to the kids. ... He’s had a special, special career. The last thing standing for him is to get to Champaign.”

Kankakee's Kenaz Jackson shoots during a home game against Waubonsie Valley Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

The Kays visit Joliet West on Wednesday before the two-time defending regional champions begin play in the IHSA Class 3A Geneseo Regional against either Morris or Sterling.

While they’ve only lost to three-time defending state champion DePaul Prep this season, Hazelett said that the Kays haven’t been 100% with it 100% of the time, as evidenced by their slow start on Monday. But starting now, Hazelett, who had a season-high 34 points against Lanipher Saturday, said they have to be.

“We’ve just got to turn up a lot more than we have been,” Hazelett said. “The regular season we would get lackadaisical at times. When the postseason starts we have to turn it up more, like how I did these last couple games and like Lincoln, who came back tonight and did his thing.”

The Warriors (16-13) got 13 points from Payne, nine apiece from Brackett and Aiden Lee and eight from freshman TJ Adams. They host DuPage Valley Conference rival Naperville North on Wednesday before their Class 4A postseason journey begins against regional host West Aurora next week.