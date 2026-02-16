Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Gardner-South Wilmington’s Leondre Kemp

Name: Leondre Kemp

School: Gardner-South Wilmington

Sport: Boys basketball

Year: Junior

Why he was selected: The junior forward continued his sensational season as River Valley Conference Tournament play began, posting 32 points and 16 rebounds in a 74-41 quarterfinal win over Donovan on Feb. 7. He also went for 22 points and eight boards in a 74-30 win against Iroquois West on Feb. 4.

You had a huge week last week, primarily with your 32 points and 16 rebounds in the opening round of the River Valley Conference Tournament. What allowed you to have such an effective week?

Kemp: My teammates really helped by getting the ball to me down low so I could score. My rebounds are all about timing my jump, and I found a good rhythm.

You’re one of the top contributors for a team that’s tripled its win total since a season ago. How have you and the Panthers been able to turn things around so much this year?

Kemp: We communicate more and work together to run the court and take care of the ball.

With such a young team this year, who are the teammates who have stepped up as leaders, and in what ways do they do that?

Kemp: Our three guards: Stanley Buchanan, Cooper Biros and Cameron Gray. Stanley is great at controlling the ball and setting up our plays. Cooper sees the whole court and makes really great passes, especially down low for us forwards to score. Cameron pushes, and drives and hits jump shots. All of them have great shots that keep us ahead on the board.

Who is your favorite player and/or team in the NBA to watch? Is there anyone you try to emulate your game after?

Kemp: Kevin Durant. He can hit shots from anywhere on the court. I don’t emulate anyone in particular. I just try to be the best I can.

Aside from your home gym, do you have a favorite gym to play in? Why?

Kemp: Coal City High School is a vibe. It’s a big gym that was full of fans for their Thanksgiving Tournament, and they have an announcer that brings the energy.

What area has the team improved the most in as the season has gone on?

Kemp: We started off the season with a lot of turnovers, but we worked out our plays to keep a smooth motion with less errors.