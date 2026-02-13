Kankakee murder suspect arrested in Missouri

An arrest has been made in the 2024 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Elijah J. Robinson, Kankakee police said Friday.

Thearthur William Scott Jr. is suspected of shooting Robinson on June 11, 2024, police said in a release.

“The arrest marks an important step forward in this investigation. We remain committed to seeking justice for Elijah Robinson and his family,” Chief Chris Kidwell said in the release.

The shooting occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. on June 11, 2024 as officers responded to the 200 block of Crestlane Drive in Kankakee for a reported shooting, police said.

When police arrived, officers located the victim, Robinson, who had sustained fatal injuries.

During an extensive investigation, detectives identified Scott as a suspect, police said.

On Feb. 8, the 34-year-old Scott was located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, during a separate law enforcement response to a report of a man brandishing a firearm and threatening a woman, police said.

During that incident, Scott allegedly displayed a handgun during an argument, threatened the victim, and damaged property, police said.

Officers subsequently located Scott nearby and took him into custody without incident.

During a search incident to arrest, officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with identifying markings removed, as well as metal knuckles, police said.

Investigators also confirmed that Scott is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.

Scott is currently facing criminal charges related to the Missouri incident.

Kankakee police are working with partner agencies and prosecutors regarding extradition and prosecution in connection with the Kankakee homicide investigation, police said.