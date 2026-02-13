2 children in critical condition following Kankakee County crash

Two children are in critical condition and a Pembroke Township woman arrested following a single-vehicle crash Friday.

The crash occurred near the area of the 3700 block of East Illinois Route 17, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

Deputies were dispatched to the area after KanComm received an automated crash alert from an iPhone.

Deputies discovered a pickup truck partially submerged in nearly two feet of partially frozen creek water.

The vehicle was being operated by 58-year-old Phyllis A. Moses, of Pembroke Township, and was occupied by two young children at the time of the incident.

Deputies focused their efforts on ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved, the release said.

Moses was transported to a local hospital where she was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The two young children were both transported to a Chicago-area hospital where they both remain in critical condition at this time, the release said.